Lawmakers push for ban on widely used household product that can poison children: 'We raised the alarm in 2013'

A toxin endangering public health could be on the way out in Connecticut, where lawmakers are pushing to restrict a common form of pest control.

As detailed by CT News Junkie, lawmakers have introduced House Bill 6915 to limit the use and sale of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides, or SGARs.

These powerful pesticides were developed after rodents became resistant to first-generation iterations, per the Environmental Protection Agency. They can remain in animal bodies for at least one week after ingestion and are known to kill bald eagles — a protected species that helps to control disease-carrying rodent populations.

They can also poison children. In 2022, the American Association of Poison Control Centers documented more than 8,000 rodenticide ingestions, half of which occurred in children under six years old, according to the National Library of Medicine.

"Second-generation rodenticides have unintended targets and unintended consequences. Beloved bald eagles fall prey to these poisons regularly. We must work with the pesticide community and farmers to explore alternatives. … There are other tools in the toolbox," state Sen. Christine Cohen said prior to a Feb. 19 public hearing on the matter, per CT News Junkie.

At the hearing, advocates also raised the alarm about neonicotinoids — a deadly pesticide contributing to declining pollinator populations. According to the Department of Agriculture, approximately 35% of the food we eat depends on pollinators.

"We raised the alarm in 2013 about declining insect populations and again in 2021 about losing 3 billion birds since 1970. Are we going to wait until our songbirds are on the brink of extinction?" said Joyce Leiz, the executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society.

Opponents of HB 6915 pointed out that pest management is a crucial service. Rep. Joe Gresko, who serves Stratford, agreed with the assessment but advocated for HB 6915, pointing to the need for "smarter solutions that don't cause unnecessary harm," per CT News Junkie. Gresko also noted how two spider monkeys at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport died after eating poisoned rodents.

At home, chemical-free versions of pest control can include trap crops and even dog fur from brushing your pet. Early returns suggest canine-led initiatives and trap plants are also effective for commercial operations, while emerging solutions include an X-ray-based approach.

"This isn't about inconveniencing anyone," Gresko added. "It's about making people aware of the impact these poisons have on our environment and animals, including pets."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.