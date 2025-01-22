New report exposes major problem with UK government's restrictions: 'Should be ringing alarm bells'

The new laws governing rodenticide use have had a notable negative effect.

In recent years, the United Kingdom has relaxed restrictions on rat poisons (rodenticides) available for purchase. But rodenticides don't just affect rats; they also kill or endanger birds of prey.

A recent report from Wild Justice shows that the new laws governing rodenticide use have had a notable negative effect on raptors in the region, Raptor Persecution UK reported.

What's happening?

Raptor Persecution UK is a conservation blog written by Ruth Tingay, a former president of the international Raptor Research Foundation with over 30 years of experience in raptor research and conservation.

Tingay explained that rats typically live for a few days after exposure to rodenticides, long enough for birds of prey to catch and eat them. The birds are then also exposed to the poison, often fatally.

According to the report Tingay cited, the frequency of raptors exposed and the levels of rodenticide found have both increased since the laws changed in 2015.

Before that, the rodenticides in question were only allowed to be used indoors, and they were marketed to pest control professionals. But thanks to revisions to the law in 2015, the substances have been approved for use in and around buildings, and they have been offered to farmers and groundskeepers.

"Using data obtained through Freedom of Information Requests, Wild Justice's 'Collateral Damage' report presents the results of Government laboratory tests for 366 Buzzards and 173 Red Kites that had been submitted to the Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme (WIIS) in England during the period 2005 to 2022," Tingay explained. "The report shows that in recent years nearly all these raptors had tested positive for rat poison, often in high amounts."

Specifically, buzzards turned up with rodenticides in their systems less than 50% of the time prior to the change. Between 2020 and 2022, 90% of buzzards carried the poison. In the past, less than 2% contained a high dose, defined as 0.3mg/kg of poison. Now, over 25% contain that dose.

For red kites, the number of poisoned birds jumped from 90% to 100%, and those carrying high doses went from 15% to 66%.

Why is raptor exposure to rodenticide concerning?

Predators such as raptors play a key role in the environment, controlling populations of rodents and other small animals. Like removing the wolves from Yellowstone, a decline in raptor populations could have devastating effects.

Also, the more widespread use of rodenticides means more chances for human exposure, both environmentally and through the food chain. These chemicals are dangerous, which is why they're regulated to begin with.

A spokesperson for Wild Justice said that the presence of these poisons in birds of prey "should be ringing alarm bells."

What's being done about the rodenticide use?

Tingay and Wild Justice are doing what they can to increase awareness of the issue, hopefully leading to updates in the law.

