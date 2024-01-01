Homeowner shows how to make all-natural mouse-repelling ‘party bags’: ‘I’ve had great luck with this’

Mouse and rat poisons — known as rodenticides — also pose a serious threat to unintended wildlife, pets, and people.

Rodent repellent and party bags are not two things most of us would put together, but the internet always provides.

The scoop

Leslie (@acharmingabode) shared a hack with her followers on how to keep mice out of your house in a natural and cute way.

In the Instagram video, she shares her recipe for an all-natural mouse repellent that requires only three household ingredients and one cute party bag, which she says can be purchased at craft stores or on Amazon.

Leslie says to simply put one cinnamon stick, 1 tablespoon of crushed red pepper, and 1 tablespoon of cloves into a cloth party bag, then place it in your pantry. “It’s also great to place into places where you feel like the mice are coming in,” she says. Other suggested places are in basements and under sinks.

How it’s helping

Finding natural, humane ways to get rid of pests in the home, like the one shared here or this similar hack that adds in peppermint oil, is always nice. Many of the traditional methods of getting rid of pests not only lead to an unnecessarily slow and painful death for the unwelcome visitor but can also harm other animals and the environment.

In a recent example of an attempt gone bad, an unwitting house sparrow got caught in a glue trap intended for rodents and had to be removed by a wildlife care team.

Mouse and rat poisons — known as rodenticides — also pose a serious threat to unintended wildlife, pets, and people.

What everyone’s saying

People in the comment section shared other natural rodent repellents, while others were grateful for this one.

“Such a great idea!” said one enthusiastically. “I’ve had great luck with this down in my basement where those pesky little rodents try to spend the winter with us,” added another.

“Thanks for the tip,” commented another. “I have a mouse that is an unwanted visitor in our garage. No bueno. Will try it.”

“Perfect Organic Solution!” another happily stated. “Bye Bye Mousers…..find a better Wonderful Home!”

