Residents stunned after discovering source of splashing sound in swimming pool: 'It didn't register'

"I was getting ready to go in the pool myself."

A Connecticut resident had to scare a black bear out of their pool this summer, according to CT Insider.

What's happening?

Marianne Heffernan was watering her father's garden in the town of Seymour. A splash in the pool caught her off guard.

"I think I was stunned, because it certainly wasn't what I was expecting. It didn't register," Heffernan said, per CT Insider. "I was getting ready to go in the pool myself."

Paddling about in the water was a small black bear finding respite from the 80-degree heat. Before long, Heffernan's father was barking at the bear to get out.

"He knew just what I meant when I said, 'Get out of the pool.' He jumped up," said the father, Charles Stochmal, per CT Insider.

After hopping out and taking a quick sniff of Stochmal's garbage bins for food, the bear headed back into the woods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are bear encounters important?

Increasingly severe heat waves have wildlife seeking cooling anywhere they can, including in human residences. Bears have enjoyed dips in pools in Los Angeles, too. Moose in Alaska, hippos in Kenya, and alligators in Florida have also been known to help themselves to residential pools.

Increasing temperatures are just one factor pushing wild animals into potentially dangerous interactions with people, per the BBC. The degradation of natural habitats and the wealth of trash produced by people have animals looking further afield for food sources. This has led to challenging situations, such as multiple generations of bears living at garbage dumps.

As animals have repeated exposure to humans, they become more likely to test limits and push further for access to food. That's dangerous for the people and the animals.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Connecticut authorities suggest making loud noises to scare away black bears, which falls in line with Mr. Stochmal yelling at his visitor. Additionally, the National Park Service suggests not running, as it could simulate the animal's instinct to give chase.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.