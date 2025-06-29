Stunned residents capture video of bear taking dip in their pool: 'Not every day that you see a bear in your backyard'

"Please just let him cool off."

An unexpected backyard visitor in Los Angeles is highlighting a growing problem: wildlife being pushed into human spaces as global temperatures rise and habitat loss escalates.

What's happening?

In a now-viral TikTok video covered by Newsweek, a Los Angeles homeowner captured an unexpected guest: a black bear cooling off in their backyard pool during a recent heatwave. The footage, posted by user lauren aurora (@laurenaurora), shows the bear confidently strolling through the yard before diving in for a swim.

"Excuse my mom and I's commentary," the poster wrote, "but it's not every day that you see a bear in your backyard."

She noted that the bear may have been displaced by the Eaton fires, and internet users quickly flooded the comments with empathy for the overheated animal.

"He's so hot and miserable. Please just let him cool off," one viewer wrote on TikTok.

Though undeniably charming, these interactions are becoming more common — and more concerning.

Why is this concerning?

This surprise encounter isn't just a quirky backyard moment — it's a sign of a deeper problem. As urban sprawl continues and natural habitats are fragmented or destroyed, animals like black bears are being forced into human spaces in search of food, water, and shelter. With increasing temperatures and frequent wildfires, wildlife is struggling to survive in natural environments.

According to Newsweek, California is home to the second-largest black bear population in the U.S., behind only Alaska. While bear sightings are not unusual, this level of close human-wildlife interaction may become more frequent — and dangerous — as the climate crisis intensifies. Rising temperatures have been linked to increased animal movement into suburban neighborhoods, and encounters like this can sometimes end in harm for both humans and wildlife.

The climate crisis is a danger to even more than communities and wildlife — it's also threatening critical biodiversity and entire ecosystems.

What can you do to help?

Protecting animals starts with protecting their habitats. Creating wildlife-friendly environments at home — such as by rewilding your yard — can offer natural refuge and discourage animals from entering risky human spaces. Reducing food waste and securing trash properly also helps prevent wildlife from associating residential areas with food.

You can also take local action by supporting zoning laws and conservation initiatives that preserve green spaces and reduce human encroachment.

Spreading awareness matters as well. Talk climate with your family and friends to help others understand how protecting nature supports both wildlife and community safety.

Similar encounters — from mother bears grazing in native lawns to monarch caterpillars reappearing in rewilded gardens — offer a glimpse into how habitat restoration can support wildlife in increasingly developed environments, and, occasionally, lead to unexpected backyard visitors.

