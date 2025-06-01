Hotel guests terrified as wild animal emerges from pool in viral video: 'The horror is building a pool in their home'

A viral Reel from Buzzroom Kenya captured a hippo emerging from a hotel pool, casually climbing out as stunned guests looked on.

Behind the viral moment is a deeper issue — the growing problem within wildlife conservation, particularly animals losing their habitats and access to their migration paths.

What's happening?

The video shows the hippo calmly leaving the pool as onlookers gasp. While some found the situation funny, others took to the comments to talk about how this was a clear sign of humans destroying animals' natural habitats.

Because of how close the hotel was to Lake Naivasha — a freshwater lake known for its rich biodiversity and papyrus fringes filled with hippos and other wildlife — some speculated that the hotel may have been built in the animals' territory.

One Instagram user wrote, "You build hotels in animal habitats, destroying their migratory routes." Another commented, "Horror moment? The horror is building a pool in their home."

Why is this important?

As human settlements expand into former wildlife corridors, animals like hippos are increasingly pushed into developed spaces in search of food, water, or resting spots. These chance encounters might seem funny or surreal, but they're often a sign that natural habitats are no longer meeting animals' basic needs.

According to the BBC, habitat loss, competition for resources, and rising temperatures are increasing the chances of human-wildlife conflict, especially in regions where conservation land is fragmented or poorly protected.

When animals lose access to their usual migratory paths, they are forced to adapt, and this is often in ways that bring them into risky contact with people.

These situations can lead to injuries, displacement, or even retaliatory killings of wildlife. For species already under duress, like hippos, which are listed as vulnerable, these disruptions can accelerate population decline.

What's being done about it?

Organizations like the African Wildlife Foundation are working to restore wildlife corridors and partner with local communities to balance development and conservation. Ecotourism models that benefit nearby residents are also helping reduce pressure on protected areas.

Exploring coverage of natural corridor projects and observations of urban wildlife behavior offers insight into how ecosystems adapt and recover amid human development.

Locally, small initiatives can help, too. Support conservation laws and policies that safeguard land for wildlife, and take action that prioritizes shared ecosystems. Supporting destinations that respect wildlife and protect natural areas can help ease tourism's strain on ecosystems.

