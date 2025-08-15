Resident captures video as unexpected visitor invades neighbor's backyard pool: 'Heard splashing outside and was not disappointed'

"Hope the neighbors were done with their pool for the summer."

It's not uncommon to look out the kitchen window and see squirrels scampering through trees, birds eating berries, or maybe even a deer munching on twigs.

But spotting a moose cooling its feet in a pool? That's a whole different story.

What's happening?

That's exactly what happened to Instagram user Emily in Alaska (@emilyinalaska_) — and luckily, they had the camera rolling.

"Heard splashing outside and was not disappointed," they wrote in the caption.

The clip shows a young moose standing knee-deep in a bright blue inflatable swimming pool. Cheerful music plays as the moose stares into the camera, then starts nibbling at the pool's edge like a kid testing a new toy.

"I bet it was squeaky on his teeth," one commenter joked.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Hope the neighbors were done with their pool for the summer," read the video text.

"That pool belongs to that moose now," someone added.

Another commenter chimed in, "There's water pouring out of the side already."

Why is this moose encounter concerning?

As delightful as the video is, moments like this are becoming more common — and more risky — for people and wildlife alike.

As towns and neighborhoods spread farther into natural landscapes, wild animals have fewer options for food, water, and safe shelter. Habitat destruction and resource shortages due to rising global temperatures are also contributing to this problem.

Moose, in particular, often wander into neighborhoods during hot, dry periods in search of water. When rivers and wetlands run low, even a backyard kiddie pool can look like a lifeline.

And while this one might seem harmless, these encounters don't always end well. Moose are huge, powerful animals, and close contact can lead to injuries, property damage, or worse.

For the animals, it's another sign of the stress they're under just trying to survive in an environment that's rapidly changing around them.

What's being done to prevent wildlife encounters?

Around the country, wildlife experts and conservation groups are stepping in to help.

Initiatives like Colorado's Keep It Wild Campaign and Florida's Wildlife Corridor project are working to preserve open spaces and give animals room to roam safely — which lowers the chance of surprise pool parties like this one.

People can pitch in, too. Securing trash and being thoughtful about landscaping and water features can make your yard less appealing to wandering wildlife.

Restoring the natural systems animals depend on — clean water, healthy forests, connected migration routes — supports biodiversity and reduces risks for everyone.

When animals have what they need in the wild, they're less likely to show up on our doorsteps.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





