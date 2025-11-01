Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of US billionaire's $160 million yacht: 'Parasite'

"Please stay in the USA."

A billionaire's superyacht was recently spotted off the coast of British Columbia, earning the ire of onlookers.

The 285-foot Lonian accommodates 14 guests and 29 crew members and can reach a top speed of 18 knots. Its amenities include a jacuzzi, glass-bottom pool, gym, and helipad.

Victoria Buzz Public Group on Facebook

Alongside Lonian was a support boat called Hodor, which has its own helipad and stores a range of toys for the main boat. These playthings include nine jet skis, four all-terrain vehicles, two side-by-sides, four motorcycles, two dinghies, a catamaran, and a submersible. Additional support, rejuvenation, or adventure equipment includes a helicopter crane, hyperbaric chamber, and remote-controlled vessel.

Lonian is estimated to be worth $160 million, and the Hodor has a price tag of $30 million.

Lonian is reportedly owned by Lorenzo Fertitta, the previous CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the son of casino magnate Frank Fertitta Jr. The younger Fertitta also made over $10.1 million in political donations from 2009 to 2020.

Fertitta isn't the only billionaire sailing along the B.C. coastline. Industrial ship manufacturing tycoon Dennis Washington has also docked in the area.

Luxury travel generates a disproportionate amount of atmospheric pollution. One study suggested that European elites traveling by yacht produce more pollution than the average person could in 585 years.

Keeping this pollution down is important, as it's increasing the frequency and intensity of destructive weather events such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These create massive costs in the agricultural, housing, and ecological sectors.

While keeping the opulent lifestyles of the rich in check is the responsibility of regulators and the people who make these decisions, everyday consumers can dedicate themselves to lower-impact travel options.

Facebook commenters were grossed out by what they viewed as a tacky display of excess.

"Parasite," one said.

"Please stay in the USA," another replied.

