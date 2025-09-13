Billionaire sparks outrage after pulling into port in $200 million superyacht: 'These people are a problem'

"He's got 4 other Atessas, this is just the biggest."

Superyacht and megayacht owners are rarely received kindly by the general public online. A Reddit post highlighted one billionaire's addition to the worldwide fleet of egregious ships, as it was spotted docked in British Columbia.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Billionaire Dennis Washington's $200 million Attessa V superyacht spotted in Vancouver," the post read.

A superyacht is defined as a vessel over 100 feet, but it can be much larger. In turn, it's not abnormal for these ships to cost boatloads of money.

While many see super and megayachts as tacky displays of wealth, the issue is bigger than millionaires and billionaires being showboats.

The Guardian called megayachts "environmentally indefensible" in 2023, and awareness of these ships' effects on the planet is growing.

Aside from requiring excessive fuel to run, these yachts do more than pollute the air. While usually an accident, dumping hazardous fluids into the ocean is not a surprise when it comes to superyacht culture.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Yacht Carbon Offset reports: "Accidental leaks or spills can have devastating consequences for marine ecosystems." The article also highlights that noise pollution from these massive ships can be devastating to marine wildlife that rely on noise for communicating with one another.

Yachts get a bad rep for the same reason McMansions do: because their owners are more than likely to have more than just one eco-indulgent toy.

A commenter on the Reddit thread of the yacht docked in British Columbia showcased this harsh truth, saying: "He's got 4 other Atessas, this is just the biggest."

While the sentiment of online superyacht critics is strong, the ultra-rich will likely continue to purchase these dirty fuel-guzzling ships. To offset this issue, one yacht maker designed a superyacht that relies on renewable energy and is capable of being carbon-neutral. Though some of the same problems remain, it is a step in the right direction.

Other commenters expressed their pushback toward the $200 million Attessa V superyacht.

"These people are a problem," one person said.

Another user joked: "You know what to do, Orcas," referencing news stories of orcas wreaking havoc on yachts.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.