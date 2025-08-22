Bystanders aghast at scene aboard obscenely loaded yacht: 'That's just the support vessel for his proper yacht'

A Reddit post has sparked outrage after showing off a massive "support" yacht anchored off Uplands, British Columbia — complete with its own helipad and helicopter.

The clip, shared in the r/VictoriaBC subreddit (click here if the embed does not load), was captioned: "Figured I'd give Lorenzo his privacy on the main yacht, but here's a quick buzz around the support boat 'HODOR' anchored off of Uplands."

The video circles the vessel, showing its massive size and the helicopter perched on deck, hinting at the even larger "main" yacht somewhere nearby.

While luxury vessels like HODOR are built to carry toys, extra equipment, and crew for a primary yacht, their environmental impact is staggering. All large yachts — support or primary — consume enormous amounts of fuel, often hundreds of gallons per hour, releasing planet-overheating pollution. They also create ocean noise and light pollution that can disturb locals and harm marine life.

To put it into even more context, the HODOR not only has a fuel capacity of 160,000 liters to power the ship, but it also has a dedicated fuel room capable of holding 7,500 liters of fuel just for the toys it carries, according to a profile in Boat International. The same profile described it as "the world's largest toybox."

These displays of excess can be frustrating for everyday people trying to live more sustainably.

"Meanwhile I'm sipping pop through a paper straw to save the planet," one commenter said about the post.

While the yacht lifestyle may be out of reach for most people, experts say there are ways to curb the impact of such excessive consumption. Policies like progressive fuel taxes on luxury craft and investment in cleaner vessels — including electric and hybrid systems for large ships — could make a meaningful dent. Solutions like these not only reduce the ship's carbon footprint but also protect coastal communities and ecosystems from harmful pollution.

The post's comments section was pretty telling of how the community felt about the consumption on display.

"Absolutely ridiculous and tacky," a user commented.

"That's just the support vessel for his proper yacht!" one user wrote.

Another added, "His yacht has a yacht."

A fourth said, "That's so ridiculous and unnecessary [that] one person can own that."

