Rescuers share video after finding wild animal in heartbreaking predicament: 'Poor thing'

Animal protection officers and fire department personnel were called to assist in the rescue of a beaver trapped in a reservoir at a water treatment facility last month.

The Instagram account Austin Animal Services (@austinanimalservices) shared a short video and slideshow showing the officials working to help the beaver from a platform over the tank.

The Special Operations team from Austin Fire Department's Firehouse 14 in Austin, Texas, led by Animal Protection Officer Rufus Raxlan, used a rope hoist to lift the beaver out of the water to bring it to safety.

"When he arrived, it was clear the beaver was exhausted — there was only a small ledge to rest on, and it had likely been swimming for several days!⁠" the post reads.

The beaver was then swiftly taken to the Austin Wildlife Rescue facility to rest and recover.

"Ohmygoodness, poor thing. So glad it was saved," one commenter said in response to the post, expressing relief.

"Thank you to all the wonderful people … who helped save him and are continuing to take care of him!!" wrote another commenter.

It doesn't just take professional wildlife officers to save and protect animals like this; volunteers and everyday folk can make a difference in their communities by helping rescue animals from natural disasters, such as wildfires, or by calling authorities when they see an animal in danger.

As animals continue to be put in danger and these sorts of rescues become more necessary due to things such as plastic pollution, understanding the importance of individual action can make a big difference.

Taking local action to help clean up your community or donating to climate causes are just a couple of the ways you can help ensure animals continue to be protected and the harm they face is mitigated.

"Thank you for saving this precious and critically important beaver! We humans need to continue protecting all animals and plants because it's the right thing to do and we also depend on nature to survive!!!" another commenter wrote.

