Graduate student boosts animal rescue services with sophisticated data maps: 'The power that we have through using this information is incredible'

"This data can be used by many wildlife biologists and rehabilitators."

After delivering rescued wildlife to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge in Florida, James Barnes noticed something about their intake form.

Specifically, he saw that it captured an abundance of raw data about the rescued animal, including its location. As a recent geographic information science (GIS) graduate from the University of West Florida, he realized he was looking at an opportunity to use his skills.

"GIS is taking large volumes of raw data and organizing it into a map form to understand it better," he explained, speaking with the school's newsroom. "I said, 'I'm going to show you the breadth of GIS and how it can be used.'"

Over the course of several months, he fed over 27,000 wildlife data entries into his GIS system, mapping his findings across five unique maps.

These maps included the common locations of fishing entanglements, road collisions, distemper outbreaks, dog and cat attacks on wildlife, as well as rescues for chipmunks and flying squirrels, specifically.

"The data generated is useful not just to myself, but wildlife rehabbers across the state, as we typically work for non-profits and don't often have the opportunity to have our data reviewed and compiled in one place like this," Michelle Pettis, the director of animal care at ECW, told UWF.

She explained that being able to track the spread of distemper will be "incredibly helpful" for both the rehabbers and the public to understand how to contain it more effectively and also to share information about the importance of wildlife rehabilitation centers.

"When it comes to species distribution maps, such as the one created for chipmunks and flying squirrels, this data can be used by many wildlife biologists and rehabilitators, as the field is often underfunded when it comes to specific species studies," Pettis added.

Not only will the ECWR be able to use Barnes' research to inform the public and allocate their own resources, but it can also use it in applying for more grant funding to continue the lifesaving work it does.

"Anyone looking at the wildlife vehicle collision map will instantly understand why wildlife rehabbers are so essential in our world today," Summer Hignite, another ECWR team member, told UWF.

"The well-designed and easy-to-read maps will be essential data points in grant applications and competitive presentations to help fund our mission. James has provided a service we don't often have the funding for, and we will be able to utilize these graphics for years to come."

Barnes shared that he was delighted to be able to help, especially considering the critical work that ECWR does in his own community. He emphasized that even while it seems simple, tracking the location of an event can unlock major findings.

Conservation efforts are critical to maintaining biodiversity and food webs, keeping our planet healthy and protecting the food supply for future generations.

"Everything is affected by its location whether we realize it or not," he said. "The power that we have through using this information is incredible."

It's an inspiring example of how, whatever your skill set may be, there's a way you can apply it to take local action and empower your community.

