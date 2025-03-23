  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers race to rescue wildlife after disturbing discovery at local park: 'Incidents like this should never happen'

"It is more important than ever that we work together as a sector to help our wildlife."

by Alyssa Ochs
The largest animal welfare charity in the UK and a wildlife rescue team saved 11 ducks from an oil spill. 

As the BBC reported, Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team volunteers retrieved the ducks from polluted waters near a business park. 

The ducks lived in a pond covered in thick, black oil caused by a suspected oil leak in Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire. 

The rescuers initially rescued seven ducks and then pulled four more out of the oil-filled water days later. Warsop Wildlife Rescue took in the rescued ducks, washing oil off their feathers and caring for them until they were healthy enough to be released back into the wild. 

Staff members near the polluted water informed animal welfare groups about the ducks, helped block off areas, and rescued the ducks. Authorities continued to monitor the area in the event additional wildlife was affected by the oil spill. 

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency worked to clean up the oil spill and is investigating what caused it. 

Oil spills like this one are concerning because they cause serious harm to marine animals, people who live nearby, and broader ecosystems. Whether an oil spill is large or small, an immediate response can mean the difference between life and death for vulnerable species and long-term health and environmental impacts. 

Oil contains many toxic substances, causing health risks to wildlife and humans who eat seafood. Oil spills also have the potential to impact fishing and tourism industries, thereby damaging local economies. 

Polluting companies are often to blame for oil spills and held accountable for cleanup efforts and costs. 

Fortunately, technology is advancing to clean up oil spills to minimize their harmful effects. When concerned citizens take local action to alert authorities about oil spills and animals at risk, volunteer groups can quickly step in to save lives and restore healthy waterways. 

RSPCA animal rescue officer Daniel Holman said, "This rescue was a great example of people coming together, and it is more important than ever that we work together as a sector to help our wildlife."

Warsop Wildlife Rescue's Glenn Slaney added, "Incidents like this should never happen." 

x