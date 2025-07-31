Volunteers spring into action to save injured animals after devastating fire: 'Everyone gave their all'

Natural disasters wreak havoc and destruction that can cost millions of dollars and devastate communities. But oftentimes, out of the horror comes hope, goodwill, and a reason to be optimistic.

One such example recently occurred in Turkey. The country has been dealing with raging wildfires that have destroyed over 49,000 hectares (189 square miles). İzmir, which is Turkey's third-most populous city, was one of the hardest-hit areas.

After a call went out on social media by the Animal Project Association, an organization called HİPDER, and the Afalina Animal Rights Community, around 100 volunteers gathered in the city's Buca district to find animal survivors in the forest.

According to the Hürriyet Daily News, after the fire was deemed under control, the volunteers managed to rescue a blunt-nosed viper, two lizards, and two tortoises. A veterinarian on site treated the injured animals and prepared them for relocation.

Unfortunately, fires continue to get worse around the globe because of warming temperatures. Research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests climate change is leading to warmer, drier conditions, which are making fires larger and more intense.

Incredibly, this is only the latest good news of volunteers coming together to fight the effects of climate change. A group from Massachusetts recently helped assess the state's drainage systems to prevent flooding and preserve ecosystems during periods of intense rainfall. Last July, after Hurricane Beryl slammed through Texas, local residents banded together to rescue nearly 1,800 distressed animals.

Like these incredible volunteers, there are many things we can all do to help the environment. First and foremost is taking local climate action to help our communities. It is also imperative that we donate to climate causes to make sure organizations trying to help are properly funded so they can do their important work.

Funda Bonomo, the founding president of HİPDER, was amazed by the volunteers. "We put out a call and received an incredible response," they said, per the Daily News. "We came together and managed to rescue several animals. The effort is still ongoing, so we hope there will be more."

One of the volunteers elaborated on the group's efforts. "Everyone gave their all to rescue even a single animal," İzgen Cebbar said. "We were exhausted, sweating, but we didn't give up."

