Onlooker captures stunning video of wild bear strolling through middle of college campus: 'I wouldn't get too close'

A video out of North Carolina is sparking conversation about the growing overlap between people and wildlife.

What happened?

A Facebook clip posted by Jason Boyer of WLOS News 13 shows a black bear strolling across the sidewalks of UNC Asheville's campus, casually weaving between buildings as if it were headed to class.

The bear was spotted walking in broad daylight across the campus, seemingly unbothered by humans, including the one following close behind with the camera (definitely don't do this).

The caption joked that the bear was "here on a culinary arts scholarship" with a "double lunch major," but the reality is no laughing matter.

As one commenter added: "I wouldn't get too close to his food in the cafeteria."

Experts warn that bears who associate human spaces with food often lose their natural fear of people. This makes dangerous encounters more likely. Wildlife officials have cautioned that instances of bears searching dumpsters and predators wandering neighborhoods are becoming more common as human development expands into habitats.

Why are wandering bears concerning?

Seeing a large predator casually roaming a campus sidewalk highlights how urban spread and shrinking wild habitats are leading to risky interactions. Bears are opportunistic feeders, and when they learn to rely on human food sources, they not only threaten public safety but also jeopardize their own survival.

"A fed bear is a dead bear" is the saying, because wildlife agencies often end up euthanizing bears that become too bold.

Experts point out that resource pressures, such as dwindling natural food supplies, are pushing wildlife closer to humans.

As one commenter noted: "I know bears are common in Asheville. But we all have to remember just like many of the residents of WNC the animals were traumatized last Sept when Helene changed the landscape and washed away many of their food sources. So I would think that sightings like this would increase as they try to establish their way. Everyone just needs to leave them alone."

What can we do about shrinking habitats?

Experts urge people to secure trash bins, avoid feeding wild animals, and report any sightings. Similar measures have been effective in other parts of the U.S., where bear-resistant containers and public awareness have reduced encounters. At the same time, conservation efforts — from habitat restoration projects to wildlife corridors and local coexistence programs — are long-term solutions.

On a larger scale, working to limit planet-heating pollution is essential. As temperatures rise, we're seeing more extreme weather events, habitat loss, and resource shortages. Protecting ecosystems can reduce these encounters, keeping communities and animals safe.

UNC Asheville students may joke about their "new classmate," but the video is a reminder that human choices are important for safeguarding the future of both people and wildlife.

