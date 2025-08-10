  • Tech Tech

Scientists warn of 'double whammy' health impacts from summer heat waves: 'Now it's more likely than not'

It's a vicious cycle.

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

A New York Times article addressed scientists' concerns surrounding the "double whammy" the planet is experiencing this summer as extreme heat and high levels of air pollution amplify each other.

"Now it's more likely than not that we'll see summers like this in the coming years," predicted Joseph Goffman, former leader of the Office of Air and Radiation at the Environmental Protection Agency. 

What's happening?

The combination of pollution and sweltering heat is creating health risks for humans. The extreme heat can trap the polluted air in place so it does not dissipate, making air quality worse. The increased pollution causes further warming.

As the air pollution causes the planet to overheat, wildfires are becoming more frequent and more intense. This adds smoke pollution into the environment, and, coupled with the existing pollution, creates greater health risks.

The heat-pollution combination has us in a vicious cycle.

Why is this amplified heat and pollution combination important?

The combination of these two environmental hazards is having a significant effect on public health. Several U.S. cities have been under air-quality warnings.

An analysis done in 2023 found that hot days and days with bad air quality each resulted in increased mortality rates. Days when extreme heat and high pollution were combined resulted in even more deaths.

The combination is particularly dangerous to young children, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma, resulting in increased hospital admissions. 

What's being done about increasing temps and pollution?

Unfortunately, the Trump administration is working to roll back a variety of restrictions on air pollution and has canceled grants that support continued research on the human health effects of increasing temperatures and air pollution.

The administration may lift limits on tailpipe emissions, and it has already moved to lift limits on power plant emissions.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers explained the thoughts that the regulations under the Biden administration were too restrictive, saying that "recent events are further proof that restoring America's energy independence is critical to our economic and national security."

The previous regulations were part of the EPA's mission to protect the environment and human health.

Despite the current administration's changes, individuals can do simple things to help decrease air pollution, such as switching to an EV,  taking public transportation, or riding a bike instead of driving. Using clean energy as much as possible and reducing waste are also helpful.

Goffman stated, "We're in the middle of a bad air quality summer in a lot of the country."

