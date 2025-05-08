Officials issue warning after massive bear caught roaming residential street: 'Going to start becoming more common'

Never go looking for black bears on your own.

Officials near Alpine, Texas, issued a warning for residents in April regarding sightings of a black bear in the area.

The bear, likely searching for food and part of a wildlife monitoring project, wandered south from Big Bend National Park, according to KFYO Radio.

What's happening?

Via a Facebook post, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department alerted the Trans-Pecos Wildlife District community of the bear's proximity and urged locals to secure all bear attractants, including human food, dumpsters, livestock, and pet and chicken feed.

Human food and activity is one of the primary drivers of black bear traffic. In particular, bears, like humans, take a special interest in "treats packed with sugars and fats," per KFYO, meaning the scent of calorie-rich leftovers can bring a bear straight into your backyard.

Authorities encouraged residents to report any bear sightings to TPWD biologists via the agency's webpage.

Why are neighborhood black bear sightings concerning?

Black bears have been making a comeback from near-eradication in West Texas since the end of the 20th century, and the most recent sighting is only the latest in a series.

Outside of Big Bend National Park, wildlife habitat loss and resource shortages as a result of urbanization regularly drive bears into residential regions. The Houston Chronicle reported 154 bear sightings across Texas in 2022 alone — up from only 25 in 2000.

"Human-bear interactions are going to start becoming more common as bears continue to recolonize," wildlife research assistant Matthew Hewitt explained.

Unfortunately, while human food and activity do attract bears, human communities aren't welcoming to the intrusions, and human-bear interactions can quickly devolve into conflict. In fact, the resurgence of bears can prove problematic for bears and humans alike, as constructive as it may be for local biodiversity.

"More than 95% of Texas land is privately owned," Texas Monthly noted, "placing bear habitats at odds with human interest."

What's being done about black bears?

To keep yourself safe, TPWD encourages removing or securing all bear attractants to avoid making your home an easy target for a hungry bear.

Never go looking for black bears on your own — according to Yellowstone Bear World, black bears have deadly paws and jaws that make them one of the most powerful North American species.

If you do encounter a black bear in a residential area, loud noises and gestures can help ward it off.

In the long term, collective efforts to minimize waste and invest in proper garbage management can de-incentivize black bears from paying residential visits. Conservationist efforts to restore wildlife habitats can also help ensure black bears have the resources they need to survive on their own.

