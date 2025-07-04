Wildlife officials forced to take drastic measures after observing bear's concerning behavior in national park: 'Always a last resort'

A black bear that acted aggressively toward humans at a Canadian national park had to be euthanized, according to CTV News.

What's happening?

A hiker encountered the bear in late May on Cameron Lakeshore Trail in Waterton Lakes National Park, according to a Facebook post from Parks Canada. The bear's behavior during that encounter was "not safe" for preserving "human-wildlife coexistence," per the post, and the area was closed until the bear could be located and assessed.

When officials did find a bear matching the description given, they confirmed that its behavior was unsafe and made the difficult decision to euthanize it.

Why is this bear encounter important?

Normally, nature lovers and conservationists want to do everything possible to protect animals in the wild. Unfortunately, in certain cases, officials have to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal when its behavior is a threat to human beings.

Animals may approach humans or show aggression for several reasons. Sometimes it's due to illness — rabies, as an extreme example — which is one reason you should never approach or touch wild animals, even if they appear docile.

But beyond that, this behavior is inevitable when humans encroach on animals' territory. As more habitats are destroyed and human developments spread, animals are forced into closer contact. They get used to the presence of humans and lose their fear. They also lose their natural food sources and may start seeking out human food instead.

This combination can lead to them approaching people and buildings, and while that may seem cute at first, it's dangerous for both the humans and the animals.

A startled, hungry, or cornered animal can lash out and hurt people, which is why animals that exhibit this behavior of approaching humans sometimes have to be put down for safety.

What's being done about wildlife encounters?

Parks Canada and similar organizations worldwide help maintain a peaceful coexistence between people and animals.

"This action is always a last resort and will only be taken if necessary to do so in the interest of public safety," Parks Canada said, per CTV News.

"Human and wildlife safety is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. While this was an isolated incident, we want to remind visitors that wildlife and public safety is a shared responsibility — we all have a role to play."

You can help by interacting responsibly with natural environments. Keep your food and trash secure, pack out all your trash and belongings, and maintain a respectful distance from wildlife for their safety and yours.

