Threatened creatures make remarkable comeback thanks to one man's 35-year effort: 'It's absolutely fantastic'

After decades of slow decline, barn owls in the UK's East Yorkshire are making a remarkable comeback, thanks in large part to one man's dedication. Bricklayer Robert Salter has spent 35 years quietly building up East Yorkshire Barn Owl Conservation, installing more than 350 nest boxes across fields and farms in his free time. This year, his work has paid off in a major way.

Salter reported to the BBC that 2025 has been the second-best barn owl breeding season in the region for decades, with 304 owlets already counted compared to just 95 in 2024. He's hoping that number will climb to 325 before the season is over.

"It's absolutely fantastic," Salter told the outlet. "This year we'll be putting a lot more young barn owls out there into the area, so in turn it will help sustain that viable population. That's what it's all about."

The surge is also linked to an increase in field vole populations — the barn owl's main food source. While many parts of England had poor breeding success this year due to drought, and therefore fewer voles, East Yorkshire's habitats saw better conditions.

Barn owls have long been a symbol of rural Britain, but populations have struggled due to habitat loss, food shortages, and encounters with vehicles and pesticides. Conservation wins like this one show how local action can reverse decades of decline.

It's also a perfect example of how important a balanced ecosystem is to biodiversity. When the grasses suffered due to drought, there were fewer voles, and therefore fewer owls. But when the ecosystem is thriving, it's clear that balance is being restored. Barn owl conservation doesn't just help owls; it strengthens ecosystems by maintaining predator-prey balance and supports healthier farmland.

The Barn Owl Trust has said that many regions are still struggling, but East Yorkshire's success proves that focused, local stewardship can make a huge difference. Each owl ringed this year represents the potential of a thriving adult pair rearing chicks in the future.

For Salter, the work is far from over. Each new owl box is an investment in the future of the species.

"This bird has lived alongside humans since they settled in this country," he said, per the BBC. "Because of that close relationship, I just feel like we owe it to barn owls to help and maintain their future populations."

