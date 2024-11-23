Top predator species once nearly extinct makes promising comeback: 'Good to have this species back in the role it's always played'

"To have them back on the landscape after being gone for so long, it's really bringing back that native part of the landscape."

Conservationists in New Mexico are thrilled by a steadily improving otter population.

According to KRQE News, most of the state's otters were lost in the early 1900s because of unregulated trapping and habitat loss.

However, thanks to restoration efforts, there are hopes the mammals will fully establish themselves in the region once again.

Nick Forman, carnivore and small mammal program manager for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, told KRQE that 33 otters were released in the state between 2008 and 2010. By 2018, a report revealed the otter population had grown to 100 strong. A further nine otters have been brought to the state from Louisiana to further support the population.

In addition to being a well-loved animal, otters play an important role in an ecosystem. As the National Environmental Education Foundation observed, the predators help to maintain natural balance by keeping prey species numbers under control. Otters also help to improve water quality, which is beneficial for river health and the human water supply.

"They provide that ecosystem service of being a top predator," Forman added. "To have them back on the landscape after being gone for so long, it's really bringing back that native part of the landscape. It's good to have this species back in the role it's always played in our rivers and lakes."

Similar efforts worldwide are helping to support threatened animal populations and restore ecosystem balance. For example, a dam removal project on the California-Oregon border has helped wild salmon return to historic river routes, while the reintroduction of beavers in Scotland has boosted endangered water voles.

These efforts prove that, despite the destructive actions of humans in the past that led to the harm and near-extinction of various animal species, local climate action is helping to restore ecosystems and reverse that damage. It's never too late to make a positive change.

