Scientists team up across war-torn region to save one species that benefits millions: 'They symbolize cooperation'

Scientists across the Middle East are defying divisions of war and teaming up to protect the barn owl, an essential predator that farmers throughout the region rely on.

According to Euronews, conservationists from Israel, Jordan, Palestine, Cyprus, and Morocco have partnered on an important mission to save barn owls. As a key predator, barn owls play a vital role in pest control for farmers by keeping rodent populations at bay.

"A pair of barn owls eats between 2,000 and 6,000 rodents every year, allowing farmers to stop using pesticides," Yossi Leshem, Professor Emeritus at Tel Aviv University's School of Zoology, told Euronews.

Due to its geographical location, the Middle East serves as a key junction for birds on long-distance migration routes, making it a high-profile area for bird conservation. In the case of barn owl conservation, scientists have been creating artificial nests out of plywood boxes as part of a larger nesting project.

The conservation initiative dates back to the early 1980s when professor Leshem started the project on a community farm.

In its early stages, the project had just 14 nesting boxes in a single neighborhood in Israel. Now, the endeavor is a national project with 5,000 boxes in Israel alone, as well as partnerships with countries throughout the Middle East.

By protecting the barn owl, the project is not only helping preserve this species — it is also ensuring the survival of the entire food chain that relies on this bird. When one species is threatened, it creates a domino effect that impacts the entire ecosystem. As a result, the conservationists working to help the barn owl are also helping keep other prey and predator populations in check.

Despite the tension and conflicts throughout the Middle East, the scientists have continued to work together, meeting online when necessary. During these times, the barn owl has taken on a more meaningful role for the conservationists. It's become a symbol of hope.

"Barn owls know no boundaries; they fly between Jordan, Palestine, and Israel," professor Leshem told Euronews. "They symbolize cooperation."

