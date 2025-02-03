Rescuers save barn owl discovered in open water trough from drowning: 'Those open canal laterals are a death trap'

"Maybe you just got wet and you don't need to go to the doctor."

It's easy to get caught up in all the negativity and bad news on the internet, but not every Instagram reel needs to leave you reeling; there's plenty of uplifting, heartwarming, and inspiring stuff out there if you know where to look.

Take Arizona Wildlife Resource (@azwildlifesupport), for example. This organization is dedicated to protecting the state's native wildlife, particularly its owl population. It shares emergency wildlife care resources, offers conservation education, and provides wildlife rescue services. Many of the posts provide a glimpse into the agency's efforts.

Take a look at one of its most recent ones for a perfect example.

The video shows a barn owl trapped in a deep, water-filled section of a canal. But what looks like a tragedy in progress is prevented when Arizona Wildlife Resource owner Valeria Motyka, an experienced wildlife rescuer, steps in.

Motyka casually kicks off her sandals and steps down to the well, where she reaches in and gently pulls the owl out. In all likelihood, this simple act saved the creature's life.

"As someone who works in the canal [business], those open canal laterals are a death trap for amazing birds," one commenter shared.

Fortunately, the beautiful creature appeared mostly unharmed.

"Maybe you just got wet and you don't need to go to the doctor," Motyka says to the owl upon taking a closer look.

This video and many others shared by the organization are not pure escapism. They show real-life animals in distress and share harsh truths. But they also show us other humans who consider life precious and do everything they can to protect it.

There are tons of other informative, interesting, and inspiring videos from this account, too. You can see Motyka saving an owl from a casino, releasing a rehabilitated owl into the wild, helping an injured red-tail hawk heal, and much more. Every caption also offers insight and information about Arizona Wildlife Resource's mission and philosophy.

Actions such as those done through this organization are an inspiration for everyday people to educate themselves and get involved locally to help support local ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



