National park visitor sparks outrage with video of SUV driver's shocking move: 'I still don't understand'

The only places that cars should be driven on are roads meant for vehicles. This is what one video posted to Instagram by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) made clear, as it revealed an SUV flying through the pedestrian pathway through Canada's Banff National Park.

"Not the first time I've seen someone driving on that path," wrote one user in the comments. "I still don't understand how anyone can think it's meant to be driven on."

Even if the road seems empty, there are often risks associated with driving down pathways only meant for pedestrians and cyclists. Some of which include unseen pedestrians or cyclists that are not watching for cars, or other obstacles that can put yourself, others, and animals at risk.

Further, driving down roads not meant for cars could also drastically damage vital wildlife needed to keep the biodiversity of the area.

You could also experience difficulties due to off-roading. These risks include damage to your tires or car components, the possibility of getting stuck, and legal issues that could have you paying a hefty fee. Though fees typically depend on the province within Canada, they can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars for offenses that involve serious environmental damage.

An easy way to avoid all of these risks is to look out for and stay off roads marked only for pedestrians. This can also encourage more walkable areas, where people feel safe and eager to walk without the risk of cars.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Indeed, Banff National Park recommends that tourists avoid driving while in the park and instead use its transit or shuttle service.

"To encourage visitors to park their vehicles, the transit and shuttle systems are designed to be cheaper and more efficient than driving," it wrote on the park website.

Commenters were in agreement that the driver of the car was acting irresponsibly in the video.

"This is totally on the car for being on a bike path," wrote an Instagram commenter.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.