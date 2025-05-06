Leaked photos reveal sleek electric reboot of iconic SUV with bold new design: 'A huge improvement'

The 2026 version of the Nissan Leaf is being teased with new images and an enticing list of features.

Nissan is upgrading its collection of electric vehicles with the next-generation LEAF — for "leading environmentally friendly affordable family car." According to Softonic, the vehicle has a new crossover compact SUV design.

Nissan says it will have an impressive 373-mile driving range, a notable improvement over the LEAF SV Plus' EPA-estimated 212-mile range. This new EV will work with North American Charging Standard ports, meaning owners can use Tesla Superchargers.

Nissan reported that the car offers a streamlined shape, excellent performance, and efficient energy management with the new 3-in-1 EV powertrain, along with enhanced aerodynamics. It said the shape reduces drag for smoother, speedier driving, according to Car and Driver.

The company used its Chill-Out concept car as inspiration for the look. Owners will enjoy 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic moonroof, giving it a sleek and stylish appearance. And the taillights have a futuristic, hologram-like look.

Nissan has also taken a few notes from Tesla, adding a large screen to the instrument panel and removing the center console to create a flat floor and a roomy feel.

EVs help consumers save money on routine maintenance and fuel. They don't require oil changes or other fluid maintenance, making life easier. These vehicles also have quieter engines.

Aside from comfort, savings, and style, EVs are also better for the planet. They don't create harmful tailpipe pollution. While mining for EV battery manufacturing and charging create emissions, EVs are still much better for the planet in the long run.

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that fossil fuel-powered cars release 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes. But EVs only produce 200 grams of carbon over their lifetimes, including manufacturing.

Comments on an Electrek article that covered the upcoming vehicle expressed excitement.

"I like the look of this," one person said. "I think it's a huge improvement."

Another seemed ready to buy, writing: "I'm looking forward to the new Nissan Leaf. ... I'm a proud owner of a first-generation Nissan Leaf. It's time to move up and I hope it's going to be affordable. I love the predictability and reliability of my Nissan Leaf. I'm all excited!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.