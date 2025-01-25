Taxi driver sparks outrage after helping tourists get dangerously close to wild bear: 'This isn't a zoo'

"All the things that could possibly go south were attempted."

It's easy to get captivated by wildlife while enjoying the outdoors, but some tourists take it too far. And in this case, so did a local taxi driver.

A troubling photo at Banff National Park sparked outrage online after a taxi driver allowed tourists to exit his vehicle and approach a bear just meters away. The photo gained attention on Reddit, where many criticized the reckless behavior.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the image, two people stand dangerously close to the bear, violating safety guidelines designed to protect humans and wildlife.

"They are far too close to the bear, and the local taxi driver should not be letting morons out of the vehicle this close to a bear," one user commented. "It's just [plain] stupid and dangerous for the people and bear."

The user emphasized that bears require a minimum distance of 100 meters (328 feet) for safety.

The incident also initiated a discussion in the Reddit thread about the serious consequences of such behavior, which extends beyond risk to human life. When bears become accustomed to humans' presence, they may stop avoiding people, increasing the chance of dangerous encounters.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As another Redditor pointed out: "It endangers the bear just as much, if not more so, than the humans. If that bear started getting too used to people, used to being fed, etc., … the bear might get euthanized for public safety."

Parks Canada has established clear guidelines to protect both visitors and wildlife. These rules urge visitors to remain in their vehicles when encountering animals and maintain that 100-meter distance from bears. The guidelines also state that tourists should never attempt to feed or approach animals, warning, "If you make them move, you are too close."

The incident underscored the importance of respecting wildlife boundaries. While a bear sighting may be a rare and exciting experience, it's essential to prioritize safety. Ignoring these rules can lead to dire consequences for the people and animals involved.

"I hope you report this to parks and send them this photo," one Reddit user said.

Another added, "This isn't a zoo."

"All the things that could possibly go south were attempted," the OP noted. "What boggled my mind was that the taxi driver actually helped them out and about."

Lastly, someone else wrote that the tourists were "stopped on the road, they're outside their vehicle, and it's considered harassing wildlife which can carry a $25,000 fine in Canada."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.