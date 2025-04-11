Photo of iconic movie star in dangerous situation in national park resurfaces online: 'Not the brightest move'

The image stands as a timeless example of what "not" to do in an encounter with wildlife.

Filmed in the Canadian Rockies, "River of No Return" is a Western film starring Marilyn Monroe as barroom singer "Kay." The story follows the singer, an ex-convict farmer, and his son on a journey down the river where they plan to confront Kay's boyfriend.

While there were no bears in the movie, there were and are black bears living in Canada. For this reason, it is no wonder movie star and icon Marilyn Monroe had an encounter with some of them while on set.

A 1953 photograph of Monroe beside a couple of black bears has recently resurfaced, and the TouronsofYellowstone Instagram account (@touronsofyellowstone) shared it with its followers to show them what not to do in national parks.

The photo is of Monroe standing about two feet away from some black bears who are eating out of garbage bins. She is nonchalantly posed with her hands in her pockets, seemingly unafraid of their strength and wildness.

In the caption, the account runner said, "Marilyn Monroe posing next to some 'wild' black bears being fed in Banff, Alberta, Canada. We don't feed the bears like this anymore. Thank goodness."

When humans habitually feed bears, the animals can eventually become unafraid of humans and reliant on such an easy food source. When not fed, they can become aggressive. For this reason, a common national park rule is to keep food inaccessible to bears.

Black bears, with a bite force of 800 pounds per square inch and teeth that can reach 2.5 inches long, are quite avoidant of humans and rarely attack. They are far more likely to run away from humans than to attack, but there is potential for conflict in any encounter between a person and a wild animal.

Whether they were provoked or not, when wild animals attack, they are typically euthanized.

"Not the brightest move," one man commented on the Instagram post. And he was right, as a person being in close proximity with bears by choice is a danger to both the animal and the individual.

