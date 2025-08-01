Boater shares 'heartbreaking' video after spotting unsettling ocean threat: 'I don't know why'

As a fairly cheap and low-effort option, a few balloons might help make any occasion feel special. However, when they aren't properly disposed of, they can do much more harm than good.

TikToker Kiana Ting (@kianatingg) uploaded something of a short public service announcement highlighting the hidden dangers of the inflatable party decoration.

While on the water in their small boat, the content creator and her family filmed themselves picking up several deflated balloons rippling in the waves.

"The amount of balloons we saw in the ocean today was so heartbreaking," she wrote. "Please please please be mindful if you're buying helium balloons!"

Balloons, particularly when released outdoors, pose a significant environmental hazard to wildlife and to human health. When helium balloons are let go into the air, they will eventually drift back down, often coming to rest in one habitat or another. Once deflated, they can become entangled with an animal or even be ingested. This can lead to severe injuries or even death.

While sometimes marketed as biodegradable, latex balloons can take years to decompose in the environment. This can lead to chemical leaching in soil and water systems.

Mylar balloons can pose a similar danger. Since they are made from plastic, they will not naturally break down and are capable of lasting in the environment for decades until worn away by the elements. This can lead to the spread of microplastic pollution.

The TikToker in this case remarked, "I didn't even think about the metallic print and crap that's on the ballons that are now being washed into our oceans too."

Down in the comments section, numerous users shared similar frustrations.

"I don't know why people still do it," pondered one viewer.

"Same. We are in the mountains, though, and we pick up balloons all the time, usually in the trees," revealed another.

One commenter offered up an idea for those who release balloons to honor lost loved ones.

"If you want to do something for passed ones, [there's] writing letters, candles, [growing] a plant, [throwing] petals into the air or [drying] leaves and so much more you can do that isn't hurting anything," they suggested.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



