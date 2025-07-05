  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner frustrated after finding disappointing scene in local field: 'I can't even report them'

"I still don't understand."

by Thomas Godwin
"I still don't understand."

Photo Credit: iStock

Responsible get-togethers and local parties are great, but accountability often gets lost amid the festivities.

Take this Reddit post in the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit, for example. According to the original poster, some unknown neighbors threw a party in an adjacent field, leaving behind a ton of balloons in the aftermath. "I can't even report them," the post goes on, because of the unknown identities.

"I still don't understand."
Photo Credit: Reddit

It's doubtful that any real malice was involved, but the adage applies: "It's not a problem if I don't see it."

According to a FindLaw survey, 18% of neighbor disputes begin over visible trash, which includes everything imaginable, like overflowing trash, offensive signs, or a pile of balloons left behind.

It's especially tiresome for those who appreciate a vibrant, healthy environment and seek climate-friendly solutions and alternatives to traditional conveniences.

For instance, working hard to clean up a neighborhood, growing a native garden or lawn, or contributing to a more environmentally friendly future is difficult when neighbors are doing the exact opposite.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

The obvious answer, in this scenario, is to clean up the balloons, but a derelict neighbor is likely to continue unabated.

One Reddit response proposed a reasonable idea, leveraging local social media to call out the litterers: "Does your community have a Nextdoor or facebook group? Post this where everyone locally will see it."

If nothing else, it might be enough to trigger a guilty response. Another post mentioned the biodegradable nature of latex.

However, while latex is biodegradable, it can still harm local wildlife if it ends up in their esophagus or digestive tract. Wildlife entanglement is also a potential issue.

Do you think your city does a good job of managing trash and waste?

Yes 👍

Usually ♻️

Only sometimes 😔

Not at all 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Some latex balloons contain additives that can slow biodegradation and create micropollutants. None of these accounts for the strings and ribbons that may be attached or the vulgarized view from the balloons as they decompose over months.

As you might expect, some of the Reddit comments were simply incredulous, finding it difficult to understand the mentality. One said: "I still don't understand how balloon releases are legal but littering isn't."

The OP closed out the comments with an understandable feeling of anger: "They just threw the balloons in the grass."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x