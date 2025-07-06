  • Outdoors Outdoors

Advocate issues warning over dangers of popular party trend: 'Don't let your birthday celebration be the cause of someone else's tragedy'

Commenters on the video were quick to support the creator's message.

by Christine Dulion
Commenters on the video were quick to support the creator’s message.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok is making waves by shining a spotlight on the damage releasing balloons can have on the environment.

In a video posted by Jekyll Island Nature Girl (@jekyllislandnaturegirl), the creator finds random balloons around the beach, inhaling the helium before lightheartedly delivering a message. "Graduation is over," she says. "But guess what? Your balloon is still here."

@jekyllislandnaturegirl Replying to @Little Dreamer exactly, releasing balloons is no different than emptying a bag of trash into someone else's yard, what goes up must come down, you are right, balloons are garbage the second you let them go, I'm on a mission, help me get the word out, balloons don't go to heaven #nature #protectnature #dontlitter #balloonsdontgotoheaven #dontreleaseballoons #marinedebris #savetheturtles #turtleconservation #protectwildlife #jekyllislandnaturegirl ♬ Pomp And Circumstance Graduation March - Zev Weinstein

Then she delivers a reminder for viewers, saying: "Balloons don't go to heaven. Please don't release the balloons. Don't let your birthday celebration be the cause of someone else's tragedy. It's a danger to the wildlife. Please, protect our wildlife."

Helium balloons — often released during graduations, weddings, and memorials — can drift for hundreds of miles before falling back to Earth, where they can eventually harm marine life and birds. Many animals mistake them for food or become entangled in the string, often with fatal consequences. Plus, plastic waste contributes to microplastic pollution, which can contaminate our food supply, water, and our bodies.

Plastic balloon debris is one of many single-use party items polluting waterways and ecosystems. And even though many consider latex balloons to be eco-friendly, researchers estimate they could take 15 years or longer to break down. The problem is so widespread that some states, like Virginia and Florida, have begun introducing laws to restrict or ban intentional balloon releases.

There are better ways to celebrate without littering and potentially harming wildlife. Choosing biodegradable decorations, seed-paper confetti, or reusable light displays can eliminate plastic waste without spoiling the fun. Blowing bubbles can be another clever way to celebrate without leaving a trace.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Commenters on the video were quick to support the creator's message.

"Save the turtles," one wrote. Another person echoed the video's message: "Yep! They are going to fall down somewhere!"

One commenter suggested an alternative, saying, "Pls throw your loved one's favorite flowers in the ocean to memorialize instead of balloons."

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x