Advocate issues warning over dangers of popular party trend: 'Don't let your birthday celebration be the cause of someone else's tragedy'

Commenters on the video were quick to support the creator's message.

A TikTok is making waves by shining a spotlight on the damage releasing balloons can have on the environment.

In a video posted by Jekyll Island Nature Girl (@jekyllislandnaturegirl), the creator finds random balloons around the beach, inhaling the helium before lightheartedly delivering a message. "Graduation is over," she says. "But guess what? Your balloon is still here."

Then she delivers a reminder for viewers, saying: "Balloons don't go to heaven. Please don't release the balloons. Don't let your birthday celebration be the cause of someone else's tragedy. It's a danger to the wildlife. Please, protect our wildlife."

Helium balloons — often released during graduations, weddings, and memorials — can drift for hundreds of miles before falling back to Earth, where they can eventually harm marine life and birds. Many animals mistake them for food or become entangled in the string, often with fatal consequences. Plus, plastic waste contributes to microplastic pollution, which can contaminate our food supply, water, and our bodies.

Plastic balloon debris is one of many single-use party items polluting waterways and ecosystems. And even though many consider latex balloons to be eco-friendly, researchers estimate they could take 15 years or longer to break down. The problem is so widespread that some states, like Virginia and Florida, have begun introducing laws to restrict or ban intentional balloon releases.

There are better ways to celebrate without littering and potentially harming wildlife. Choosing biodegradable decorations, seed-paper confetti, or reusable light displays can eliminate plastic waste without spoiling the fun. Blowing bubbles can be another clever way to celebrate without leaving a trace.

"Save the turtles," one wrote. Another person echoed the video's message: "Yep! They are going to fall down somewhere!"

One commenter suggested an alternative, saying, "Pls throw your loved one's favorite flowers in the ocean to memorialize instead of balloons."

