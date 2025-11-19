As the weather cools, a familiar but unwelcome visitor returns: the invasive Asian lady beetle. According to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, the Mississippi State University Extension has warned residents that these bugs, though often mistaken for harmless ladybugs, can bite, stain walls, and fly in "death spirals" in homes and on porches.

"They can also emit an unpleasant odor (translation: they stink) and they bite," the extension noted. Aside from the stink, the PennState Extension reported that close contact can trigger allergies and skin irritation.

What's happening?

Asian lady beetles are considered good bugs for much of the year because they feed on pests such as aphids. But as temperatures drop, they invade homes in search of warmth — turning from garden allies into persistent household nuisances.

They find sun-exposed dwellings and crawl through tiny gaps and crevices to enter the house. When temperatures rise, they wander into living rooms to escape.

The invasion typically begins in October and can grow into swarms by winter, with the bugs eerily circling lights before they meet their demise.

Why is the Asian ladybug invasion concerning?

Asian lady beetles eat the same food as native ladybugs, which can upset the natural balance of ecosystems and put native species at risk. When they dominate, native species decline, forcing farmers to rely on pesticides that can raise costs and pollute soil and water.

Health concerns add to the problem. Asian ladybugs bite, and their yellow defensive fluid can irritate the skin. Dust from crushed beetles can also stir up allergies or sinus irritation.

The overheating of the planet has led to a surge of mosquitoes that carry diseases, too. These pests are the culprits for the unprecedented dengue transmission in California and the spread of West Nile virus in Illinois. And authorities in Texas have reported a similar issue, a hammerhead worm invasion after heavy rains.

This shows how quickly insect invasions can occur as a result of rising temperatures caused by the burning of dirty energy sources.

What's being done about the Asian ladybug invasion?

The MSU Extension urges residents to prepare as early as summer by sealing cracks, weatherstripping doors, and installing fine-mesh screens. Experts also warn against crushing the bugs since that spreads their odor and stains surfaces.

You can use chemical-free pest control methods and join local environmental programs to manage these and other bugs. Researchers are also developing tools, such as tracking methods for epidemic-causing insects, to understand how pests move.

