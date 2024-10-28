US health officials issue warning after 'unprecedented' transmission of insect-spread disease: 'Cases are on the rise'

Mitigation measures can help you protect yourself and your community.

Los Angeles County health officials are warning residents to take precautions following the unusual transmission of the mosquito-borne disease dengue in the region.

What's happening?

In late September, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced it had identified the fourth case of locally acquired dengue in the area this year. Most previously reported cases of dengue in L.A. County occurred after the infected person traveled to a country where its spread is more common.

"We are seeing the local transmission of dengue, which is unprecedented in Los Angeles County," said L.A. County health officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH.

Why is this important?

Spread by an infected Aedes mosquito, dengue can lead to health complications ranging from uncomfortable to severe, including nausea, rash, and organ damage, though most people are able to recover on their own within a week, according to the release.

However, large numbers of infections have the potential to overwhelm healthcare systems. As global temperatures rise, mosquitoes like the Aedes are able to reproduce more quickly and thrive in regions previously too cold for their extended survival — increasing the likelihood of disease transmission.

"Dengue cases are on the rise around the world," Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told USA Today in an email, citing the warmer climate as one of the factors.

The Americas were one such region impacted by record dengue cases in 2024. In October, the Pan American Health Organization reported a 394% increase in suspected dengue cases compared to the last five years after its members grappled with surging infection numbers early in the year. Europe has also reported an increase in local dengue transmission.

What can be done about dengue?

Mitigation measures can help you protect yourself and your community from dengue. In L.A. County's public health release, Davis recommended using insect repellent, eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, and installing screens on doors and windows to prevent entry.

"[These] are simple steps everyone can take to significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for both you and your neighbors," Davis explained.

Meanwhile, bringing the Earth's climate back into balance by reducing pollution from dirty fuels can limit warming-related disease risks in the long term. Small actions that make a positive difference include switching to LED light bulbs or taking public transportation when possible.

