Scientists issue serious warning after spread of insects that carry dangerous diseases: 'We need to be prepared'

"We are faced with a problem where new places could become hotspots of transmission."

The overheating of our planet and resulting changes to climates across the globe are bad news for much of life on Earth — but they're great news for mosquito populations, which are surging in the increased heat and humidity. And with mosquitoes come the diseases they carry.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has published figures showing that there have been 715 locally acquired cases of West Nile virus in Europe this year, well above the average, according to a report from Nature.

What's happening?

Diseases spread by insect bites, commonly known as vector-borne diseases, are on the rise all over the place, as mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks have been able to expand their ranges and breed for larger portions of the year.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"We are faced with a problem where new places could become hotspots of transmission that were not prepared for this before," said Houriiyah Tegally, a genomic epidemiologist at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

Why are vector-borne diseases concerning?

In addition to West Nile virus, mosquitoes spread vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, and more — all of which pose a grave threat, especially to older people and people who are immunocompromised.

In addition, some researchers have warned that even more diseases could be on the horizon as mosquitoes and other vectors continue to expand their ranges.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"There is always the risk of the emergence of a new vector-borne disease," said Céline Gossner, a specialist in emerging and vector-borne diseases at the ECDC in Stockholm. "We need to be prepared."

What's being done about vector-borne diseases?

While the conditions that have allowed mosquitoes to spread so widely — largely, the overheating of our planet caused by dirty energy sources such as gas and oil — are the real culprit here, experts note that there are steps people can take locally to at least avoid being bitten.

These include applying bug repellent before you go outside, wearing long sleeves and pants, and making sure you get rid of any standing water around your home.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.