Officials issue warning after several sightings of dangerous 'hammerhead worm': 'Don't kill it, don't squish it, don't cut it up'

Reported sightings of a creepy and toxic invasive species in North Texas have officials on high alert.

What's happening?

KXAS reported that after heavy rainfall, residents have noticed an increasing number of hammerhead worms in the area. The name is self-explanatory, and there's no mistaking them for anything else. At 12-15 inches in length, they make for an unsettling sight that one local described, not unreasonably, as "demonic."

Native to Asia, they belong to the land planarian family of flatworms, which have otherworldly powers of recovery. Decapitation isn't fatal; The Wildlife Trusts noted that some planarians can regenerate from the tiniest fragments, with 1/200th enough to create another fully intact worm. That's why Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned, per NBC 5: "The thing people need to know is don't kill it, don't squish it, don't cut it up, because it makes three or four more worms; it's asexual reproduction."

Why are the sightings concerning?

The hammerhead worm is far more than just nightmare fuel; it feasts upon earthworms that are vital to the soil's health. Because they are not native to the area, they don't have a natural system of control and upset the balance of the ecosystem. The worm's body is also toxic to the touch; its secretions subdue prey and deter predators. Any person who touches one will suffer a nasty rash.

As the hammerhead does best in warm, damp climates, there's a real risk that a warming atmosphere will spread the area where invasive species are viable.

What's being done about hammerhead worms?

Local authorities are advising residents to trap any hammerheads in a bag, making sure to only handle them with gloves on, and freeze them for 48 hours. Alternatively, a mix of salt and vinegar will dissolve the threat in time. The Texas Invasive Species Institute also notes that the worms are vulnerable to orange essence. Whatever means of execution are used, the doomed worm should be kept sealed in its tomb lest it return.

Ultimately, dealing with invasive species is primarily a local concern, and prevention and raising awareness are incredibly important for managing them.

