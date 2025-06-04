Scientists make jaw-dropping find after drilling more than 1,500 feet into Antarctic ice: 'We even discovered a school of lobster-like creatures'

The discovery has been hidden for millennia.

More than half a mile beneath the surface of Antarctica's Kamb Ice Stream, scientists have uncovered a slow-moving river of water that's been hidden for millennia. This remarkable discovery is offering fresh insight into how Antarctica melts from below, and it could have big implications for the future of coastal towns and cities.

What's happening?

In a recent expedition, researchers drilled more than 1,600 feet into the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and discovered a subglacial river flowing beneath the Ross Ice Shelf, per Earth.com.

The river, about as tall as a 30-story building and as wide as a city block, is a blend of freshwater and seawater, slowly making its way toward the ocean.

"We struck water at the end of the borehole and with the help of our camera, we even discovered a school of lobster-like creatures — 400 kilometers from the open ocean," expedition leader Huw Horgan said.

The research team believes the river surges about once every decade when nearby lakes empty into it, like a massive underground plumbing system.

These surges may be carving out channels in the ice, accelerating melt, and moving nutrients that sustain hidden ecosystems.

Why is this discovery important?

Think of the Ross Ice Shelf like a giant bottle stopper — it holds back inland ice and helps keep sea levels in check.

But when rivers like this one thin that shelf from beneath, it makes it easier for land-based ice to slip into the ocean, speeding up sea-level rise.

When sea levels rise, it can mean higher tides during extreme weather, more flooding in coastal neighborhoods, and added pressure on food systems and public health.

Some scientists even warn of increased disease spread as rising waters alter how pathogens move through our communities.

While extreme weather events have always occurred, human-caused pollution is now supercharging them, making storms, floods, and droughts more destructive.

Understanding how these hidden systems work helps us better prepare for what's ahead and make smarter decisions today.

What can I do to help?

While we can't stop subglacial rivers, we can act in ways that reduce harmful pollution and modernize our homes and neighborhoods.

Installing solar panels in conjunction with a battery system can power your home during outages and shrink your energy bills.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000.

Communities are also getting a boost from technology, from improved early-warning systems and flood-defense infrastructure to expanded subsidies for heat pumps and building insulation.

On a personal level, you can swap out single-use plastics, opt for clean transportation, and explore energy-efficient upgrades that benefit both your wallet and your resilience.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.