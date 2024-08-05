The government will help you pay for a home insulation upgrade — it could 'lower heating and cooling costs by up to 20%'

It's an easy way to get your efficiency upgrade journey started.

Insulation may not be a flashy addition to your home, but it could provide a boost for your bank account thanks to the energy savings it can yield.

Amazingly, it's also an upgrade that the government will help you pay for through valuable tax incentives.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented funding influx thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. If you go all the way — adding solar panels, an electric vehicle, and a heat pump — you could land $20,000 or more in government rebates.

A White House-provided graphic demonstrates how these upgrades can improve nearly every room of your house. There's a heat pump water heater in the basement, an EV charging station in the garage, and an efficient clothes dryer in the laundry room.

But it might be what's underneath the shingles that makes the biggest difference.

"Weatherizing your home helps you save money by saving energy, and it can also improve the comfort of your home," according to a Department of Energy report.

The White House graphic shows that insulation was added under the roof. New windows and doors were also installed. Windows can account for up to 30% of a home's heating and cooling energy use, per the government.

"Insulation material can lower heating and cooling costs by up to 20%, and air sealing (like caulking and weather-stripping) [can] save energy and improve air quality by keeping moisture out," according to the White House report.

Caulking and weather strips are easy-to-apply materials that government experts have said can help you seal up troublesome air-leaking gaps around the house. There are also pros who can help you identify where your house needs some help.

"In addition to supporting the upgrades themselves, the Inflation Reduction Act can also cover the costs of home energy audits so that an inspector can identify the best improvement options," per the White House.

Finding the right pro can ensure the job is done right. Rewiring America is a free online tool that can help secure a contractor, navigate the tax programs, and get the work done way cheaper. It's a great service for homeowners and renters alike.

All your efficiency and electrification efforts around the house can be a big win for the planet, too, by helping to reduce heat-trapping air pollution, which can be a detriment to human health.

Importantly, there are some quick, easy wins to mark as you figure out larger improvements.

LEDs produce five times less pollution than regular light bulbs. If you replace 40 incandescent bulbs with LEDs in your house, you could spend $200. But the average annual savings as a result of using the long-lasting illuminators would be $600.

