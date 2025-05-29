Researchers issue warning after new study reveals powerful phenomenon causing flooding along coast: 'Poses threats to both lives and infrastructure'

Such hazards could end up forcing some residents and even whole communities to relocate.

New research indicates that a climate-change weakened network of ocean currents is a cause of a significant portion of flooding along the northeast coast of the United States.

What's happening?

A vital ocean system, referenced by some as the Earth's "cardiovascular system," is shifting and contributing to flooding events.

CNN reported that a new study, published in mid-May by Science Advances, showed that from 2005 to 2022 the U.S. Northeast experienced up to eight days of flooding annually due to sea level changes driven by a slowdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. This means roughly 20% to 50% of total flooding events at monitored sites could be linked to the weakening AMOC.

While extreme weather like flooding has always occurred, human activities are intensifying it.

As a 2024 post from the Union of Concerned Scientists explained, human activity has caused temperatures to rise globally, melting ice sheets and dumping huge amounts of freshwater into the North Atlantic.

"Because of this," according to the UCS, "the ocean waters in the north are less salty and less dense than before," upending delicately balanced circulation patterns. Less dense and warmer water takes up greater space, leading sea levels to rise along with the temperatures.

Why is this concerning?

This research is part of a growing body of work demonstrating how a weakening AMOC can strengthen flooding events.

Higher sea levels can supercharge floods and storm surges, causing powerful waters to reach further inland. They can also make flooding more frequent by setting the baseline much closer to flood status — just as a mostly full glass of water is more likely to spill over with just a little added on top.

Study co-author Liping Zhang, who is also a scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told CNN that flooding in the Northeast coastal states can "reshape the coastal environment … (and) poses threats to both lives and infrastructure in coastal regions."

That could mean sudden basement floods in homes never before prone to such issues or washed-out roads delaying commutes and cutting off vital services to those in need. Public works and recreational areas could also sustain dangerous and costly destruction, threatening human health and safety too.

Such hazards could end up forcing some residents and even whole communities to relocate, with marginalized populations facing disproportionate impacts. High sea levels can also displace barrier islands and critically damage wildlife habitats.

What can be done?

The NOAA has called for a cost-effective and enhanced observation network across the Atlantic Ocean to spot where AMOC changes originate. Meanwhile, experts at a January 2025 JPI Climate meeting agreed to complete a report covering potential tipping points, consequences, and mitigation strategies.

Research like this new study can arm experts with the information they need to understand the coming dangers and plan for how to help communities counter and navigate them. In the U.S., efforts to prevent Northeast flooding are underway, including marsh restoration and flood resilience initiatives.

Eco-friendly practices could help limit further disruption of the AMOC by mitigating temperature rise, and one option for homeowners is to reduce the production of heat-trapping pollution by leveraging a clean, renewable source like solar energy.

Installing solar panels together with a battery system comes with added benefits, like ensuring a home's access to power in the wake of weather-related grid outages and significantly lowering energy bills. Resources like the free tool from EnergySage can also help residents compare vetted local installers, with the potential to save homeowners up to $10,000.

Helping whole communities to learn about the benefits of cleaner options can multiply the effect and galvanize actions close to home with the possibility of far-reaching impacts. Organizing local walking and biking groups, for example, and supporting public transit can help cut back on planet-warming gases.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.