New study raises concerns about environmental problems compounding disease risks: 'We increase the risks of future pandemics'

Our warming planet might increase the risk of disease and lead to future pandemics.

What's happening?

As detailed in the Washington Post, an increase in infection-carrying bugs and exacerbations of natural biodiversity loss is raising the risk of disease spread and possibly another pandemic, according to a study.

The meta-analysis, published in the journal Nature, looked at how different human-caused environmental problems amplify disease risk in humans and other mammals, as well as fish and reptiles.

The Washington Post notes that the Earth's warming temperatures and biodiversity loss from the spread of non-native species make diseases spread easier and pandemic events like COVID-19, which expose humans to new pathogens, more likely to happen.

"It could mean that by modifying the environment, we increase the risks of future pandemics," said Jason Rohr, a professor at the University of Notre Dame and one of the study's authors.

Why is this concerning?

Biodiversity consists of different life forms, such as animals, plants, and bacteria, working together to preserve balance and support life. However, according to Earth.org, biodiversity is declining faster than at any time in human history.

Some communities are more affected by biodiversity loss than others. There are about 476 million Indigenous people in the world today, according to Amnesty International, and shrinking biodiversity makes their way of life less viable by threatening their food and water supplies, loss of land, and increased disease risk.

Per the Post, the study notes that human-caused biodiversity loss, whose causes include introducing invasive, non-native plant species or chemicals into ecosystems, can increase levels of disease in affected areas by almost nine times. Given that vector-borne disease spread can overrun hospitals, this is a potentially dangerous situation.

Rising temperatures and their effects on disease spread have been ringing alarm bells. A 2022 study predicted that continued planet-warming would worsen the effects of almost 60% of known pathogens. The United States may not be prepared to handle the spread of a growing disease.

What can be done?

Curbing human activities that spew planet-warming gases into the atmosphere and allow for vector-borne disease spread is critical.



Technological advancements are helping make that a reality. A Bill Gates-backed startup has discovered a way to potentially store air pollution for centuries. Meanwhile, a British biotech company has developed genetically modified, human-friendly mosquitoes to kill disease-spreading mosquitoes.

There are impactful options you can start today, though. Changing your lawn and garden could strengthen your local biodiversity. You can also reduce your carbon footprint by walking more or opting to use public transit.

