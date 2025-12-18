Gardener issues warning after unexpected sighting interrupts 'mental health walk': 'This is one of the worst'

A pesky invasive plant species interrupted someone's peaceful afternoon stroll, turning it into a stressful experience.

TikTok user Jacob (@jacobsladdergarden) came across a massive batch of Amur honeysuckle while trying to take a "mental health walk" in SE Michigan.

"Here I am trying to have a little mental health walk, and these honeysuckle are driving me crazy," she says in the video, which shows thick batches of the vibrant green plant along the edges of the road.

She explains in the video that the green color is significant for identifying Amur honeysuckle specifically, as it blends in with other green foliage during the summer months but stays green in fall months like November.

Late winter to early spring is still the best time to cut them back before they have a chance to grow, as they are a bit easier to identify.

Like all invasive plants, these shrubs can quickly get out of hand and outcompete native species for space and nutrients if not appropriately managed, limiting biodiversity in the surrounding habitat.





They also pose a threat to local wildlife because their berries can be poisonous to several bird species, potentially harming the ecosystem.

"I've been battling invasive plants for years and this is one of the worst in my SE Michigan garden," the description under the post reads.

Several commenters sympathized with the original poster's plight, bringing up other invasive species they've encountered in their areas, such as buckthorn, and how and when they remove them.

"I cut them back at my community garden last year and this year they didn't make any berries," one user commented. "I'll cut them back in spring this time, or put a bucket over them."

"I carry pruners with me on my walks," wrote another.

Cutting down and replacing these invasive species with native flora is an effective strategy for gradually reducing the threat they pose. However, it only works if you ensure that the invasive species is entirely removed first.

Native plants also tend to require less water and maintenance than other plants, as they are adapted to local soil and weather conditions, which could save you money on expensive fertilizers. This also helps create a healthier ecosystem, which is perfect for pollinators that support our food supply.

They can be natural deterrents of pests and weeds, reducing the need to waste even more money on harmful, chemical pesticides or weed killers.

For Michigan residents specifically, Michigan State University has recommended rewilding your lawn with hawthorn and American elderberry in place of Amur honeysuckle once it's removed, but some good universal options for natural lawn beginners include clover and buffalo grass.

