  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks interest with photos of lush lawn alternative throughout the year: 'Looks great in every season'

"Is it as soft as it looks?"

by Alexis McDonell
"Is it as soft as it looks?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you've been thinking about switching to a more eco-friendly lawn, a recent post on r/NativePlantGardening might seal the deal. 

One Redditor in central Iowa shared fall photos of their buffalo grass lawn, offering a glimpse of how it transforms with the seasons. The post sparked a lively conversation in the comments, with people admiring the lawn's unique look and asking practical questions about its care and benefits.

"Is it as soft as it looks?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Is it as soft as it looks?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Buffalo grass, native to the central and western U.S., has deep roots — literally and historically. 

This drought-tolerant grass once supported the 60 million bison that roamed the Great Plains. Today, its short height and uniform growth make it a great fit for homeowners who want an alternative that looks similar to traditional turf, even in areas with strict homeowners association rules. Its tolerance to heat and cold ensures it stays lush when other lawns fade in the midsummer heat.

The original poster shared their initial concerns about how the lawn might appear when dormant. "I wondered if it might look dead when dormant, but it doesn't - it just fits the fall season," they wrote. 

Alongside the photos, they noted that buffalo grass turns a soft golden hue in cooler months, blending naturally into the autumn landscape, and should green back up in late spring.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Practical benefits extend well beyond aesthetics. Buffalo grass thrives with minimal water — using just a third of what Kentucky bluegrass needs — and requires no pesticides or fertilizers, which conserves water and reduces chemical pollution. Its deep root system, reaching up to eight feet, helps prevent soil erosion, while its low-growing blades need mowing only once a month in summer, cutting down on maintenance and air pollution from gas-powered mowers.

The OP also highlighted its ecological perks, noting that native bees and other insects flocked to the grass's blooms. 

Commenters chimed in with admiration, saying that the lawn "looks great in every season" and remarking that it "looks so much better than when bermudagrass goes dormant in winter." One even asked, "Is it as soft as it looks?" (The answer is yes.)

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🔘 Making it look better 🌱

🔘 Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

🔘 Helping pollinators 🐝

🔘 No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Switching to buffalo grass — or other sustainable options such as clover or xeriscaping — can save homeowners time, money, and resources while supporting pollinators and preventing soil erosion. For tips on making the transition, check out The Cool Down's guides to rewilding your yard and upgrading to a natural lawn

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x