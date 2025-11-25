Homeowner shares before-and-after video of game-changing landscaping project: 'A big deal'

A mother (@country.home.charm) recently finished doing a hefty amount of yardwork, removing invasive honeysuckle from her yard, and shared the before and after footage with her TikTok followers.

"We love our side yard view now! I cannot wait to add more hostas, ferns and other plants!" she wrote in the video caption.

@country.home.charm We love our side yard view now! I cannot wait to add more hostas, ferns and other plants! Backyard plants | backyard | garden | landscape | landscaping ♬ The Good Part - AJR

She then went on to show how the clearance of honeysuckle freed up 20 feet of space in her yard. This is no small feat, considering some experts have called honeysuckle the most invasive species in North America.

Invasive species are a massive problem, and not just because they eat up precious real estate. When a plant or animal is moved from its native habitat, it's free of the checks and balances it evolved with. Without them, a species can outcompete others in a new environment, and potentially establish a monopoly on vital resources like space, food, and water. Over time, this leads to a decline in biodiversity and the ecosystem services it provides.

These services apply as much to humans as to wildlife. Some have estimated that, globally, invasive species have caused hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs annually. Another study tallied up the damage at over a trillion dollars over 50 years.

By building a native garden, it's possible to avoid contributing to that problem. Native species have evolved for the local climate, making them drought-resistant. That's good news for keeping water costs down and saving time on maintenance. Native plants are also well-attuned to supporting the local ecosystem, including providing a much-needed home for pollinators.

The original poster's TikTok followers were excited for the opportunities unlocked with the extra room in her yard.

"I do love honey suckle but 20' is a big deal! Well done," said one community member.

"Wow! That looks so good!" replied another.

