Officials make unexpected decision about toxic water standards with major implications: 'We're pleased but somewhat surprised'

Residents in Alabama will finally be able to enjoy much cleaner water after state regulators agreed to update outdated water standards.

On June 13, the Alabama Environmental Management Commission voted 6-1 to update the standards following a petition that was filed on behalf of seven environmental groups. The move will help limit the maximum amounts of 12 toxic and carcinogenic substances in waterways across the state.

Thanks to the decision, the Department of Environmental Management Administrative Code Chapter 335-6-10, Appendix A will be amended to revise the acceptable toxicity values of toxic pollutants such as cyanide, 6-dinitro-2-methylphenol, hexachloroethane, and 4-trichlorobenzene.

Cyanide is a common contaminant in industrial wastewater from mining, metal finishing, and chemical production. It poses significant risks because of its toxicity to humans, animals, and aquatic life as well as its potential to contaminate water supplies.

Attorney David Ludder, who represented the environmental groups in the lawsuit, said he was caught off guard by the ruling. "We're pleased but somewhat surprised, given the historical reluctance to give environmentalists what they want," Ludder told Inside Climate News.

And while the victory was certainly welcomed, Ludder reflected on the long and arduous road to get to this point. The group pointed to the integrated risk information system standards that the Environmental Protection Agency published in 2015 as part of its argument.

"EPA did a very large reevaluation of toxic pollutants in 2015 and it was our hope that ADEM would promptly respond to that 2015 evaluation," Ludder added. "Since then, every three years, we've asked ADEM to do that, to complete that evaluation, and they never were able to do it, and they never were able to provide a specific time limit for doing it."

By reducing the levels of harmful pollutants in wastewater in the state, Alabama may be able to reduce the risk of waterborne diseases, lessen water pollution, and preserve vulnerable marine ecosystems. Not only can this support cleaner water for recreational activities including swimming and fishing, but it may also protect agriculture and fishing industries.

