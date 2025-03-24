International inquiry details plan to investigate severe, long-standing water pollution: 'We're really in a historic time right now'

Coal mines in southeastern British Columbia have been polluting waterways in the U.S. and Canada for decades, but a new international inquiry is investigating the issue and seeking solutions, The Narwhal reported.

What's happening?

Contaminants from these mining operations, such as selenium, have seeped into local waterways, moving downstream into the Elk and Kootenay rivers, the publication explained. These rivers flow through Ktunaxa Nation territory in British Columbia, Montana, and Idaho.

According to the new proposed plan from the International Joint Commission, a regulatory group established under the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty, an expert panel will compile existing data on water quality and impacts to human and ecosystem health and look at potential solutions to reduce the flow of pollution from the mines.

The commission has already established a study board and is looking to create four technical working groups focusing on water quality, human health, ecosystem, and mitigation.

"Historically, we've allowed industry to set the tone on what should be done and how quickly it should be done," Simon Wiebe, a mining policy and impacts researcher for the Kootenay-based conservation group Wildsight, told The Narwhal. "So, we're really in a historic time right now where we're getting a third-party, independent review of these issues."

Why is this inquiry important?

The Narwhal reported that while all living things need small amounts of selenium, too much of this element can be toxic. For instance, small amounts of selenium in fish have been tied to deformities and reproductive failure.

The publication pointed out that this is of particular concern for at-risk fish species living downstream from the mine such as the westslope cutthroat trout, burbot, and white sturgeon.

Meanwhile, mining contamination is just one of many threats to our waterways. For instance, one study found that tiny microplastics are more common in our seas than what was once believed. Plus, oil and gas spills are a threat to many water bodies such as the Peruvian Amazon.

What's being done about coal mining pollution?

One important way to reduce the impacts of coal mining is to reduce our dependence on this planet-heating fuel in favor of more modern technology that is safer for both humans and animals.

For instance, towns in rural Virginia are adding over 1 million new jobs by focusing on solar energy instead of coal. And a West Virginia town that has historically relied on coal is transitioning to clean energy.

You can help out by taking actions like enrolling in community solar or installing rooftop panels.

