Energy company announces plans to open massive facility in Alabama: 'Our rural communities are prepared to meet any challenge'

"Likely the largest investment project ever undertaken in one of our rural counties."

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

A leading manufacturer of solar panels is expanding its reach to the Gulf Coast states, with the first facility to open in Alabama. 

According to PV Tech, First Solar is opening a 3.5 gigawatt solar facility in Lawrence County, the result of a $1.1 billion investment. This is the company's fourth facility in the U.S., with the three other facilities in Ohio. Once all four are operational, it will have an "annual nameplate global capacity [that] will exceed 21GW."

Earlier in 2024, First Solar opened a facility in Tamil Nadu, India. It also plans to open one in Louisiana, which is currently being built and is expected to be operational by 2025. 

Mark Widmar, First Solar CEO, said of the Alabama facility: "This is the first of two fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing facilities that solidify the role of the Gulf Coast states in enabling America's all-of-the-above energy strategy." 

The company also opened a second U.S. research and development facility in Ohio this year. This facility is developing "CdTe thin-film solar cell and module technology," according to PV Tech.

Switching to solar has many benefits, including saving you money. According to Forbes, an average household could save $1,500 yearly on energy bills. 

It's also an excellent tool for stopping the planet's temperatures from rising since it's a renewable power source. It also lowers the amount of toxic gases released, per the U.S. Department of Energy

More investments are needed to meet the demand for solar power, so facilities like the one in Alabama are crucial for switching to renewable and cheaper energy sources. You can use your voice to vote for pro-climate candidates and speak to your representatives to ensure more facilities like this are made. 

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said in a press release: "First Solar's $1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Lawrence County is likely the largest investment project ever undertaken in one of our rural counties, demonstrating that our rural communities are prepared to meet any challenge."

