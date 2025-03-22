Whistleblower, environmental groups check authorities for negligence with toxic cargo: 'Complete silence from the government'

A ship carrying a suspected 2,100 tons of highly hazardous material was flagged to officials last August.

The Albanian government has been under scrutiny after failing to take sufficient action to address a toxic waste crisis.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, a ship had been flagged for carrying containers of toxic materials. The government has been slow to fully solve the problem.

Environmental advocates have been calling out this hazardous situation.

What's happening?

A ship carrying a suspected 2,100 tons of highly toxic material was flagged by the Basel Action Network, based in Seattle, last August.

According to the AP, a whistleblower notified BAN about the hazardous waste containers, which are believed to contain "toxic dust from pollution control filters from the steel industry."

Prosecutors in Albania have seen to the moving of the cargo from its port of arrival at Durres to Porto Romano, about four miles away, "saying they would ask government institutions to conduct lab tests." But with little further action taken in the immediate aftermath, environmental groups and key stakeholders are calling out the government for its lack of urgency.

"BAN and the local group Milieukontakt Albania [in early March] criticized 'the complete silence from the government and the apparent lack of any progress on the case from the government of Albania and the Durres prosecutor's office,'" per the AP.

Why is this situation concerning?

When countries fail to promptly handle toxic waste, shipments are at risk of spilling or illegal dumping.

Dangerous pollutants can end up in the environment, contaminating air and water quality. Dust pollution from the steel industry has been found to contribute to health complications, such as respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular disease.

What's being done about the lack of action?

Environmental groups are holding the Albanian government accountable by calling out the administration's lack of swift action.

By urging policymakers to grapple with the situation's severity, advocates are hoping the government will take the necessary steps to safely handle and dispose of the waste.

