Clean Machines: Eye-opening clip shows what it's like driving a $100K Hummer EV

THE POWER SHIFT How a new kind of EV could change the way we vacation — from road trips to camping and more The Volkswagen Type 2 van is one of those rare cars that defines a generation. The average person probably associates the so-called "hippie van" with the counterculture movement of the '60s — or, depending on your age, with Scooby Doo's "Mystery Machine" (which may or may not be based on it). But regardless of your mileage with the van, it's fair to say it was a pretty big deal when VW announced that the iconic van would return later this year, as an all-electric model called the ID Buzz. The retro-futuristic EV fits up to seven seats and looks like it's perfect for a cross-country road trip. And while it's unclear how much the ID Buzz will cost — although estimates have it in the $60,000-or-greater range — it seems like the van is part of a larger trend, with countless new EVs designed for long vacations and outdoor adventures: Winnebago, another icon of the '60s, is piloting an all-electric luxury RV with up to seven days of power.

Former Tesla engineers have created an all-electric camper van, called the Grounded G1, with an amazing Ikea-like interior.

A few weeks back, we covered a one-of-a-kind RV that features solar panels and a device that creates clean, free drinking water. Given the power needs of modern-day camping — not to mention RVs, which usually need their own generators — it makes sense that all-electric models could offer a high-end, high-efficiency version of the experience. And while the ID Buzz isn't strictly for camping, it's being marketed (with some help from Ewan McGregor) as a vehicle that can take you anywhere. If anything, it's clear evidence — along with the rise of electric trucks — that EVs are no longer just thought of as lightweight city cars. Read more