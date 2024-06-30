Clean Machines: Eye-opening clip shows what it's like driving a $100K Hummer EV

Plus, how EVs could change the way we vacation.
This week, we're looking at why Volkswagen is throwing it back to the 1960s with an all-new, all-electric version of the iconic "hippie van" — and how electric vehicles could transform road trips and camping for the better.
Plus, we're showing off an amazing act of DIYing, with photos revealing how one Tesla owner turned a normal Model Y into a solar-powered vehicle.
THE POWER SHIFT
How a new kind of EV could change the way we vacation — from road trips to camping and more
The Volkswagen Type 2 van is one of those rare cars that defines a generation. The average person probably associates the so-called "hippie van" with the counterculture movement of the '60s — or, depending on your age, with Scooby Doo's "Mystery Machine" (which may or may not be based on it).
But regardless of your mileage with the van, it's fair to say it was a pretty big deal when VW announced that the iconic van would return later this year, as an all-electric model called the ID Buzz. The retro-futuristic EV fits up to seven seats and looks like it's perfect for a cross-country road trip.
And while it's unclear how much the ID Buzz will cost — although estimates have it in the $60,000-or-greater range — it seems like the van is part of a larger trend, with countless new EVs designed for long vacations and outdoor adventures:
- Winnebago, another icon of the '60s, is piloting an all-electric luxury RV with up to seven days of power.
- Former Tesla engineers have created an all-electric camper van, called the Grounded G1, with an amazing Ikea-like interior.
- A few weeks back, we covered a one-of-a-kind RV that features solar panels and a device that creates clean, free drinking water.
Given the power needs of modern-day camping — not to mention RVs, which usually need their own generators — it makes sense that all-electric models could offer a high-end, high-efficiency version of the experience.
And while the ID Buzz isn't strictly for camping, it's being marketed (with some help from Ewan McGregor) as a vehicle that can take you anywhere. If anything, it's clear evidence — along with the rise of electric trucks — that EVs are no longer just thought of as lightweight city cars.
UNDER THE HOOD
Volkswagen has the chance to tap into the pent-up demand for a next-gen camper with massive history and lots of curb appeal — something few EVs can claim.
Sue Callaway
Co-Founder, Glovebox Media
The expert insights in Clean Machines are surfaced in partnership with Glovebox Media, a strategic consulting firm with decades of combined experience telling stories about EVs and the auto industry at large. You can view more of their work here.
TCD SHOWROOM
This Tesla owner added a custom solar roof to their EV — and their DIY job is getting tons of attention online
As we've covered in previous editions, the state of solar cars is a little bleak at the moment — but that didn't stop one Tesla owner from taking matters into their own hands.
The innovative DIYer added a set of custom solar panels to the top of their Model Y, an adjustment they say gives them 20 miles of free charge per day.
WHEELS IN MOTION
The all-electric Hummer is one of the world's most bizarre vehicles — this wild test drive video shows why
Given Hummer's history of producing gas-guzzling behemoths, the idea of driving an EV version might feel like an oxymoron.
However, these monstrously big cars do exist. In an astounding viral video, YouTuber Marques Brownlee shows what it's like to own one of the $100,000-plus models — including how it's sometimes too large for certain roads and parking spots.
YOU ASK → WE ANSWER
Random thought: Can you convert a gas-powered car to an electric one?
– Henry H.
Thanks, Henry — this is a fun one to answer. You can absolutely convert a gas-powered car into a full-on EV — or, as the Department of Energy notes, a hybrid — but there are some caveats.
Most importantly? It's expensive. As TreeHugger points out, it can cost anywhere from roughly $7,000 to $20,000 to pull off a full conversion, which involves pulling out the engine, transmission, gas tank, and more.
But considering that switching to an EV can save you around $15,000 over 10 years, it's very possible that the benefits outweigh the costs. However, you also need the right kind of car — ideally, something not too big and with a manual transmission system, which requires less power.
Difficulties aside, the results can be pretty amazing. Plenty of companies now specialize in conversions — including a company in Idaho that turns classic cars into fully functional EVs and a Canadian startup that turns vehicles like vintage Ford Broncos into EV masterpieces.
– Dillon from TCD
