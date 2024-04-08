Volvo is changing the game with new technology that will soon be offered in every EV: 'This really comes down to reducing a pain point'

This investment marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry's transition towards electrification.

The collaboration aims to reduce charging times for Volvo's next generation of EVs by 30%, leveraging Breathe's cutting-edge battery software, according to Reuters.

Unlike traditional charging systems that prioritize safety over speed, Breathe's algorithm-based charging software offers full-power charging while safeguarding the battery from overheating or damage. This software streamlines the charging process and ensures the long-term health and performance of EV batteries.

These new batteries are expected to be added to Volvo cars within the next two to three years.

"This really comes down to reducing a pain point for customers," Volvo Cars Tech Fund CEO Ann-Sofie Ekberg said.

With the promise of faster charging, Volvo seeks to enhance the convenience and appeal of electric vehicles, ultimately accelerating the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions.

EVs, in particular, can have a profound impact on both personal health and the environment. A recent study has shown that if we were to fully transition to electric vehicles by the year 2035, nearly 90,000 premature deaths can be prevented by 2050. This is largely due to the significant reduction in air pollution that would result from phasing out gas-reliant vehicles.

Cleaner air means fewer health issues like asthma, heart disease, and even depression, all of which contribute to premature death.

In addition to the health benefits, opting for an EV can lead to some serious savings. Over their lifetimes, electric buses can save between $73,000 and $173,000 when compared to their diesel counterparts, thanks to lower fuel and maintenance costs.

Driving an EV also contributes to a quieter, more serene community and helps to reduce the gas pollution that is overheating our planet.

With the global push toward sustainability, the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise.

Volvo Cars' investment in Breathe Battery Technologies aligns with its broader mission to promote cleaner transportation solutions. By investing in technologies that enhance battery performance and durability, Volvo reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change in the automotive industry and beyond.

"Faster charging times, in the range where customers typically fast charge, represent a major step in the right direction as we continue to boost electric mobility and make it available to more people," said Ekberg.

