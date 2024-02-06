Ferrari car designer unveils plans for electric ‘transformer’ RV with an unbelievable roof feature: ‘Creating a unique experience for a new lifestyle icon’

“Our innovative approach is strategically positioned to provide a unique experience that aligns with the … values of our customers.”

Italian car designer Pininfarina, most widely known for designing vehicles for Ferrari, has come out with something new that may be of interest to eco-conscious travelers: an electric RV with an expandable solar roof and a generator that transforms moisture from the air into clean drinking water.

The RV, named Electric Transformer House and co-designed with Italian firm AC Future, was recently on display at tech expo CES 2024.

Electric Transformer House is far from the first electric RV, as multiple companies have drawn a connection between consumers who are attracted to the open road while also wanting to rely on clean, renewable energy instead of gas.

It is also not the first of its kind to feature solar panels — the Bowlus Volterra and Apex Travel Trailers are two such examples.

“We are tapping into the growing enthusiasm for mobile lifestyles among all demographics, and our innovative approach is strategically positioned to provide a unique experience that aligns with the eco-conscious values of our customers,” said Arthur Qin of AC Future.

Currently, Electric Transformer House is just a concept, with the companies behind its design offering no timeline for when it might go into production.

If and when it goes into production, it will offer several features beyond the solar panels and water purifier that may attract customers who want to go at least somewhat “off the grid” but still have plenty of money to spend. These include Starlink connectivity, driver-assist technology, and an integrated home entertainment system.

“We are so excited to collaborate with AC Future, a partner that shares our vision for innovation and commitment to creating a better and sustainable future,” said Paolo Trevisan, vice president of design at Pininfarina. “We believe in creating new experiences with the multidisciplinary approach that characterizes our design process. In this case, blending seamlessly how people live and move, creating a unique experience for a new lifestyle icon.”

