Engineers unveil beloved classic car with futuristic upgrade — here's why it's so impressive

Industrial design company Zero Labs Automotive has defied expectations and transformed a classic Ford model into a fully electric vehicle.

The Zero Labs team successfully converted a first-generation 1974 Ford Bronco model into a 100% electric vehicle, complete with a 434-horespower electric motor, according to Silodrome.

It retains the live axles, 5-speed manual transmission, and dual-range transfer case all intact.

It now also features a carbon-fiber body over a steel frame, high-power LED lighting, heated leather seats, and even Bluetooth connectivity.

Re-engineering classic vehicles into EVs is something Zero Labs has been known for since it was founded in 2015, having worked its magic on a variety of other vehicles, such as the Ford F250 and even different brands like Land Rover.

The revamped Ford Bronco is also available for commercial purchase on the company website.

Rebuilding gas-powered vehicles into electric cars brings many benefits, along with nostalgia.

EVs are not only significantly cheaper than their gas-powered counterparts in terms of average fuel costs and energy efficiency, but they are also better for the environment due to not producing tailpipe pollution that releases planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Even though both the process of building EV batteries and charging them with public chargers still rely on dirty energy sources (charging stations often draw power from the grid), the net environmental benefit of EVs typically outweighs the impact of these sources, especially as EV adoption continues to rise.

Charging at home often eliminates this issue and is cheaper, especially if you invest in installing other energy-saving renewables, such as solar.

