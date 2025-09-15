Half of surveyed Americans want to cut ties with the power grid: 'Homeowners are done waiting for outdated systems'

A May report showed that homeowners in the most disaster-prone states are interested in severing their dependence on the electric grid via backup power options.

Horowitz Research polled 1,000 people in California, Texas, and Florida, and 91% said they were worried about the impact of extreme weather, the changing climate, and/or poor grid infrastructure. Six in 10 wanted to become less grid-dependent, and seven in 10 had or were interested in solar panels.

"Among those not interested in solar panel solutions, being unimpressed with what is currently available is among the top barriers," the company stated. The survey was commissioned by EcoFlow, the top portable power station brand in the world last year.

Despite Tesla's standing as the most recognized brand in the backup battery space, respondents were least likely to consider it among the listed options. Generac, Sigenergy, and SolarEdge were highly regarded.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"America's energy landscape is rapidly changing. In states hit hardest by climate volatility and aging infrastructure, homeowners are done waiting for outdated systems and overhyped solutions to catch up," said Jenny Zhang, president of North America residential energy business at EcoFlow, per pv magazine. She noted the U.S. solar battery market is "primed for explosive growth — especially in key Sun Belt states."

As this report proved, homeowners are concerned about the upfront cost of installing solar panels, though 66% said cost savings was their No. 1 reason for going solar; 60% said cost savings was their No. 1 reason for being interested in solar.

About one in five people cited clean energy, and another one in five did it or were interested for backup power. Approximately half of those surveyed said they thought power outages were happening more frequently lately and that they expected an increase, while 49% said they liked the idea of going off-grid.

EnergySage can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. This is important since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will eliminate the 30% federal tax credit for solar systems Dec. 31.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The energy adviser said the average person can save up to $10,000 with its services, which include a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar setup as well as incentives by state.

Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, including a heat pump, can lower your utility costs even further. EnergySage can help you in that regard, too, with a free heat pump quote comparison tool that makes it easy to find the right unit and installer for your home and budget.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.