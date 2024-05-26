Boutique hypercar maker unveils Batman-inspired EV with nearly 2,000 hp: 'Entirely new performance-enhancing specifications'

"Our partnership with Wayne Enterprises … is driven by our shared pursuit of pioneering and sustainable technologies."

Automobili Pininfarina, the renowned Italian luxury electric hypercar manufacturer, has announced an exciting and unique collaboration with Wayne Enterprises, a luxury brand derived from the iconic Batman franchise and developed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

As reported by Electrek, the partnership aims to create four bespoke electric vehicles produced in highly limited quantities, targeting a market of affluent consumers.

Automobili Pininfarina is celebrated for its innovation and design excellence with a reputation for crafting some of the world's most luxurious and high-performance electric hypercars. Wayne Enterprises adds a layer of cultural and narrative richness to the project, appealing to franchise enthusiasts and luxury car collectors alike.

These vehicles will not only offer "entirely new performance-enhancing specifications," per the release, but they also incorporate design cues and technologies that resonate with the Batman aesthetic.

Among the most exciting innovations are that all four hypercars will showcase state-of-the-art electric drivetrains, advanced driver-assistance systems, and performance-enhancing features. Buyers can personalize their vehicles extensively, from custom interior finishes to unique exterior colors, and these vehicles will emphasize sustainability without compromising on luxury.

"Our partnership with Wayne Enterprises through Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, DC, and Relevance International is a natural fit for Automobili Pininfarina," said Paolo Dellachà, chief executive officer at Automobili Pininfarina. "It's driven by our shared pursuit of pioneering and sustainable technologies to promote the future of mobility. This collaboration not only empowers us to ignite the imaginations of our clients but also to reach and inspire new and diverse audiences."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By targeting a niche market of wealthy consumers who appreciate exclusivity, luxury, and the thrill of high-performance vehicles, Automobili Pininfarina and Wayne Enterprises aim to create a sense of urgency and desirability among potential buyers.

"Wayne Enterprises stands as a beacon of innovation and a testament to an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The B95 Barchetta and Battista hyper GT vehicles already successfully capture this visionary spirit, reflecting the tireless efforts and brilliant minds of our technical teams at Automobili Pininfarina," added Andrea Crespi, chief technical officer at Automobili Pininfarina.

EVs benefit consumers and the environment by reducing fuel and maintenance costs and providing a generally quieter, smoother ride while producing zero tailpipe pollution. According to the International Energy Agency, EVs saved approximately 50 million tonnes (about 55 million tons) of planet-warming carbon dioxide globally in 2020, showcasing their positive impact on both consumers and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.